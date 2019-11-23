WWE: Seth Rollins Continues His Fight With CM Punk, Challenges Him At WrestleMania

CM Punk created a whirlwind of excitement among fans ever since he returned on WWE Backstage. Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins saw it as a massive opportunity. Rollins has expressed his urge to face the former WWE Champion inside the ring and he is pretty serious about it, at least after his recent statement on 101 WKQX radio. Seth Rollins went ahead with the challenge and called out CM Punk for a fight at WrestleMania 36.

HELL of a “response.” 🙄. Coward. https://t.co/kJ9vKm3zhI — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 20, 2019

CM Punk advised Seth Rollins to look for relevancy in someone else, rather than tweeting him but it seems that Seth Rollins has made up his mind. After losing his WWE Universal Championship against ‘The Fiend’ at WWE Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins claimed that he doesn't know what to do next. However, after CM Punk’s shocking appearance, Seth Rollins has definitely found out what’s next for him.

Also Read- WWE Accidentally Publishes 8-hour Long NXT UK Pre-show Rehearsal On Their YouTube Channel

WWE: Seth Rollins challenges CM Punk at WrestleMania 36

Despite making a return on screen for WWE, CM Punk kept his fans wondering about his in-ring presence. Rollins definitely wants CM Punk to enter the WWE ring again. During his recent conversation with Kevin Kellam for 101WKQX radio in Chicago, Seth Rollins made it pretty clear that the only place this match (Seth Rollins vs CM Punk) can happen is in the main event at WrestleMania 36.

Seth Rollins further took a dig at CM Punk for his failed UFC career and said that CM Punk got his butt kicked in the octagon so badly that he didn’t want to show his face anywhere. However, Rollins acknowledged the fact that CM Punk is still relevant and Rollins wants him as his next target.

Also Read- WWE: Triple H Criticises Unhappy Superstars Airing Their Issues On Social Media

WWE: Seth Rollins vs CM Punk (What are the chances)

Nothing has been declared officially, but this matchup holds a lot of possibility at WrestleMania 36. Seth Rollins has no potential opponent at the moment and with CM Punk back on WWE, the dream matchup might take place at the grandest stage of WWE.

Also Read- WWE NXT Defeats AEW Dynamite In Viewership Ratings For First Time In Months

Also Read- WWE: Matt Hardy Gives Update On WWE Return, Could Feature On RAW, SmackDown Or NXT