Kamala Dead: Former WWE Star James Harris Aka Kamala Dies At 70 Post COVID Complications

WWE recently took to Twitter and revealed that former WWE superstar Kamala the Ugandan Giant – real name James Harris - passed away at age 70. Though the circumstances of his passing were not revealed earlier, Jason King of Bleacher Report claims that the Texas Wrestling Hall of Famer passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Kamala’s wife told King that the wrestler tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (August 5) because of which he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Monday (August 10) afternoon.

“Spoke w/ Kamala's wife. He tested positive Wednesday for COVID which he likely contracted from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. Was hospitalized Wednesday night & seemed fine & in good spirits this morning. Went into cardiac arrest & passed this afternoon,” wrote King.

Kamala James Harris WWE/WWF career

After dominating TWA, CWA, MSW, and WCCW, Kamala signed a contract with WWE (then WWF) in 1984. He was managed by Freddie Blassie and a ‘masked handler’ in safari clothing known as Friday. His first run in the company was short, but Kamala worked with WWE legends like Hulk Hogan and Andre ‘The Giant’. He left the company in November 1984, before returning in 1986. He stayed in the company for a year before returning to USWA. Kamala The Ugandan Giant’s second WWE return came in 1992 when he worked with other legends like Randy Savage, The Undertaker, Bret Hart, The Texas Tornado and The Ultimate Warrior.

Kamala WWE: Kamala The Ugandan Giant’s other WWE/WWF appearances

Despite leaving the company in 1994, Kamala The Ugandan Giant appeared in the WWE ring multiple times. Kamala participated in ‘The Gimmick Battle Royal’ at WrestleMania 17 where he was eliminated by Sgt. Slaughter. He then appeared on various RAW and SmackDown episodes between 2004 and 2006, where he worked with wrestlers like Randy Orton, Kim Chee, The Undertaker and others. Kamala The Ugandan Giant’s last WWE appearance was on the June 26, 2006, episode of WWE RAW where he faced and subsequently lost to Umaga.

WWE superstars and legends react to Kamala James Harris' death

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the great #Kamala....... first wrestler I had the pleasure of seeing live. I was a believer. 👊🙏 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 10, 2020

I am so sorry to learn of the passing of James “Kamala” Harris. I wrestled him for 90 seconds in 1986, but the lesson he taught me that night about treating others with respect has never been forgotten. #RIPKamala https://t.co/fgIolg00aZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 10, 2020

Thank you for sharing @IandrewDiceClay — this is a great photo of my dad pictured with Kamala and Hulk Hogan. It’s from the film “Mr Nanny.” We’re thinking of Kamala tonight❤️ pic.twitter.com/6nIEuvxeUh — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) August 10, 2020

My deepest condolences to the family of James Harris. I first saw him on TV when I was a child in the UK and at live shows as “The Missisippi Mauler” Big Jim Harris and then had the pleasure of being on shows with him in the US. A lovely man. https://t.co/dfYathRlyK — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 10, 2020

Kamala WWE: Bret Hart pays tribute to Kamala with a heartfelt post

Image Source: WWE.com