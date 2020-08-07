Marty Jannetty: Ex-WWE Star Under Police Investigation After Confessing To Murder On FB

Marty Jannetty was once at the pinnacle of wrestling business when he was one half of the popular WWE tag team, The Rockers, with Shawn Michaels. While HBK went on enjoy a legendary career after the duo split, Jannetty was lost in obscurity, eventually finding his way out of the company, then known as WWF. These days, Jannetty mostly makes headlines for his controversial post/comments on social media. The 60-year-old recent post on Facebook not only brewed a major controversy but also instigated a police investigation against him.

Marty Jannetty confesses to murder

Recently, Marty Jannetty shared a post to Facebook where he seemed to have confessed to a murder. The post has since been deleted. However, not before it was shared countless times in the pro-wrestling community, so much so that the former WWE star was trending on social media.

In the post, Jannetty admitted he made a man disappear after he tried to force himself on him. Marty revealed he was trying to buy weed from the man when he dragged Jannetty to the back of a building. "You know what he was gonna try to do..." Jannetty wrote in his deleted post. The 60-year-old explicitly wrote that it was the first time he made a man disappear, never to be found back, which could potentially lead to more trouble for the former Intercontinental champion.

According to TMZ Sport, a police investigation has been opened against Marty Jannetty in Columbus, Georgia. As per the report, the police department is trying to find a link between Jannetty's confession and any similar case of homicides or missing-person from that period, which should be around 1973.

One would assume, after his murder confession took off on social media, the 60-year-old would provide some explanation to his post and distance himself from the brewing controversy. However, the former WWE superstar is standing by his Facebook confession. He recently acknowledged the scandal during an interview with Boston Wrestling MWF. "I almost got raped. If I couldn’t have handled myself, that dude would’ve raped me. I didn’t say I killed him. I said he disappeared," Jannetty said during the interview.

“He was a front desk clerk. He was known to sell the weed. What I didn’t know was he lured in little kids. I can’t say he deserved to die, but he deserved to get his a beat. And, when I was beating him in the head with a brick, I was only trying to beat his a**, wasn’t trying to kill him.”

