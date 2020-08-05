Seth Rollins Thinks WWE's Women’s Division “lagging Behind" Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

Seth Rollins recently talked to Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT where he discussed the current situation of WWE’s women's division. Though The Monday Night Messiah claimed that the division is lagging since Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair went on a break, he admitted that superstars like Asuka, Bayley and Sasha Banks are doing all they can to fill in at the moment. Seth Rollins said he’s loving the ongoing Asuka vs Sasha Banks feud before praising the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for filling the ‘void as best as they possibly can’.

“The women have been lagging behind Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for some time and now it’s time for them to step up and do their thing. Asuka has stepped up too, as well, but I do think Bayley and Sasha have been great.”

The duo known as The Golden Role Models currently holds all the championship available in the WWE Women's division on WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. In addition to being WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, they are also the world champions. Sasha Banks is the current RAW Women's Champion while Bayley is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

WWE’s women's division: Why did Becky Lynch go on a break?

On the May 11, 2020, episode of RAW, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and revealed that she’ll be taking a maternity leave from WWE. On the episode, she also relinquished her WWE RAW Women's Championship title to Asuka which was later won by Sasha Banks. Becky Lynch earlier told People that she got to know about her pregnancy in April, just a few days after she and her fiance Seth Rollins postponed their wedding.

WWE’s women's division: Charlotte Flair's in-ring absence

Charlotte Flair’s last in-ring appearance was on the June 22, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, where she was attacked by Nia Jax. Charlotte Flair revealed that night that she’ll be taking some time off from wrestling as she’s scheduled to undergo breast implant surgery. There is no definite timeline for her return, but some reports suggest that she could appear at SummerSlam and start a feud with Nia Jax.

Image Source: WWE.com