WWE SmackDown Results: Universal Title Match Confirmed, King Corbin Loses Twice In A Day

Yet another cryptic FireFly Funhouse segment kicked off the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Bray Wyatt took responsibly of his attack on Alexa Bliss, admitting he did so because he was waiting for Universal champion Braun Strowman to show up. Matt Riddle faced Sheamus in a singles match while his foe Jeff Hardy competed against King Corbin.

Here's a recap of the episode and the major segments that went down this week:

WWE SmackDown results

Matt Riddle vs Sheamus

The opening match of the episode started off hot as both men tried to take an early advantage by going for submission moves. The match was a back-and-forth affair with both men landing moves on each other. The match soon turned into a ringside brawl but ended without a conclusion as Riddle was attacked by Chad Gable. Riddle picked up a win as a result, much to the dismay of the Celtic Warrior.

Jeff Hardy vs King Corbin

Corbin dominated much of the match as he was able to land a massive clothesline and Deep Six on the Charismatic Enigma. It could have been an easy win for Corbin had Sheamus not intervened during the latter stages. Sheamus delivered a devastating Brogue Kick to Hardy, handing the latter a win via disqualification.

Corbin challenged Sheamus for a match after costing him a win against Hardy. The match started in a quick fashion with Sheamus dominating Corbin. The veteran sent Corbin through the announce desk before looking to end the match with a Brogue Kick. Corbin did manage to avoid the finisher, but Riddle returned the favour by rushing to the ring and distracting last year's King of the Ring winner. Sheamus landed a Brogue Kick to pick up the win.

Retribution invade WWE SmackDown

WWE's newest mixed-gender faction was expected to make its debut on WWE RAW next week. However, much to the surprise of everyone, Retribution made their debut on SmackDown, wreaking havoc in the arena. Armed with baseball bats, metal pipes and crowbars, five superstars - presumably three men and two women - invaded the ring and chased away the announcers and crew members. The episode came to close after the chaotic ending.

RETRIBUTION continued their run of havoc over WWE on #SmackDown!



RETRIBUTION continued their run of havoc over WWE on #SmackDown!

Other key segments

Elsewhere, Stephanie McMahon announced Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending their titles at SummerSlam. A triple-brand barrel royale will be conducted to determine the No. 1 contender for Bayley's SmackDown Women's title. Mandy Rose debuted her new cropped hairstyle and continued her feud with Sonya Deville. Also, Braun Strowman may have possibly teased a heel turn after he confirmed his match at SummerSlam against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

WWE SmackDown results: Complete match card

Matt Riddle beat Sheamus via disqualification

Cesaro beat Lince Dorado via pinfall

Jeff Hardy beat King Corbin via disqualification

Sheamus beat King Corbin via pinfall

Heavy Machinery vs Miz & Morrison ended in a no contest

