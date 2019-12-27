Goldberg Turns 53: 3 Top Matches Since His WWE Comeback This Decade

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Goldberg celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday. The WWE Hall of Famer is a legend in the wrestling universe, being only one of three men to be crowned as world champion in both WWE and World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Goldberg holds the record of the longest undefeated streak in professional wrestling with 173 wins. On his birthday, let’s take a look at three matches since his return to WWE that show Goldberg’s brilliance as a wrestler and entertainer.

Survivor Series – 2016

The Survivor Series match against Brock Lesnar and Goldberg was a much-anticipated one. Goldberg had the upper hand from the beginning, spearing Brock Lesnar twice in a row before lifting the current WWE World Championship titleholder in the air and finishing him off with a Jackhammer. The end of the match left fans shocked as they had expected Brock Lesnar to prevail and avenge his 12-year-old defeat in WrestleMania 20 at the hands of Goldberg. While both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg had attained legendary status, Goldberg had the upper hand on that day.

Royal Rumble 2017

The 2017 Royal Rumble was a grand affair with 30 wrestlers fighting to get a seat in WrestleMania. Goldberg was one of the contenders and he entered the ring as Brock Lesnar stood tall, having taken some of the 25 opponents in the ring before him. However, as Goldberg took the ring, it seemed a replay of the Survivor Series. Goldberg hit Brock Lesnar with a spear and then threw him out of the ring. It was all over for Lesnar in about 15 seconds. Though Goldberg continued his supremacy over Lesnar, his Royal Rumble journey was cut short by The Undertaker. Goldberg hit the Undertaker with a Spear. However, as his opponent battled others, The Phenom recovered enough to dump Goldberg out of the ring.

WrestleMania 2017

Every Brock Lesnar vs Bill Goldberg match has been a crowd-puller. The match between the two legends at WrestleMania 2017 was no different. Goldberg was defending his Universal Championship title while Lesnar was still looking to avenge his previous WrestleMania defeat to the former as well as the Survivor Series and Royal Rumble humiliation. At the end, all of Bill Goldberg’s brilliance did not save him his title. However, it showed his prowess as an entertainer as he endured almost 10 German Suplexes from 'The Beast'. Bill Goldberg also managed to hit Lesnar with 3 spears before being hit by the suplexes and being finished off with an F5. Goldberg may have lost his title, but won hearts with his performance in the ring.

