WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals The Reason Behind Her Disconnect With Becky Lynch

The tension between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch has not gone unnoticed. Now, Charlotte Flair has come out and explained what is going on between her and her tag team partner on WWE RAW. Charlotte Flair said that she had developed her character in such a way that she didn't want to make any friends. That disconnect shows between her and Becky Lynch.

She’s coming into 2020 with 20/20 vision, and no one can stop her. 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/y2HK9H5WUY — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 8, 2019

In the recent episode of WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves had commented that Charlotte Flair had been just going through the motions in her RAW storyline involving Becky Lynch and the Kabuki warriors. While he drew flak from fans for his comments, Charlotte Flair came out in defence of the commentator. She also appeared in a recent podcast where she addressed the comments as well as talks about her recent bookings. The 10-time Women’s Champion acknowledged that it would be unrealistic to expect she would headline main event storylines all the time.

"I've said the fight that I want. I have one last debt to collect." - @BeckyLynchWWE#RAW pic.twitter.com/jVM47kjGc3 — WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2019

Charlotte Flair said that she had made peace with it. Flair added that she looks at the activities assigned to her pragmatically and as per the need for the progress of a storyline. Speaking about Becky Lynch, Flair told After the Bell that she had modelled her character as an evil queen who is above all and needs no friends.

Flair also defended the company against allegations of unequal attention given to women wrestlers. She said that the creative team was doing a great job of weaving storylines for the female wrestlers that allowed them to attract fans to their matches.

