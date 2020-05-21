Mark Henry Threatens To Sue Lio Rush, Demands An Apology Over Race, Equal Opportunity Row

Earlier this month, WWE star Lio Rush took to Twitter and accused WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry of destroying the career of several African-American wrestlers. “This is why African American talent on the biggest platform will continue to not have equal opportunity because people like you constantly tear your own people down. A damn shame honestly,” wrote Lio Rush. Mark Henry replied to Lio Rush’s comment while talking to TMZ and said that Rush’s comments made him upset.

Mark Henry said that if someone goes to the WWE Performance Center, they will find around 25 “people of colour, probably about 80 plus percent of them I helped get them there”. He said if he wanted to destroy the careers of African-American wrestlers, then he wouldn’t have helped them get a job in WWE. Mark Henry said that Lio Rush, who released a song called ‘Lost’ in January, is using this as an opportunity to boost his music career. Henry said Rush is fabricating a controversy to grab the attention of the masses.

“He knew that I get a lot of attention. I have a lot of followers, and he released the album, or song, or something, and he wanted to use that to get some attention.”

Mark Henry threatens to sue Lio Rush

Mark Henry said if Lio Rush wanted to promote his song then he could have talked to him directly. He said Lio Rush made a wrong move by making a controversial comment to get everyone’s attention. Mark Henry then said that Lio Rush should apologise as soon as possible. He said if Lio Rush apologises, he will let him go or he will take strict action against him. Henry stated he has good lawyers and they are mad at Lio Rush.

“There is one thing Lio Rush can do before he finds his ass in a courtroom … say sorry, and really mean it. He needs to apologize.”

Lio Rush hits back at Mark Henry

Responding to Mark Henry’s recent comments, Lio Rush said that he owes Mark Henry nothing. He stated that he’s not going to apologise for his comments and asked Mark Henry to do anything he wants. Mark Henry is yet to comment on Lio Rush’s statement.

That god damn auto correct. Silly me. Listen MARK.... you went on your “Worldwide” podcast with your 1.3 million followers and called me a liar DEFAMING my name. It’s clear that your chasing clout hear. You told on yourself in that TMZ video. This is sad. Real sad. BIG SAD. https://t.co/1GIQmtybfV — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 17, 2020

And by the way @TheMarkHenry , if you saved my job back then, THANKS. You were my first wrestling toy back in the day. Luckily it didn’t talk. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 17, 2020

One more thing if you don’t mind @TheMarkHenry , good for you for getting that 80% hired. I wasn’t one of them though, so i owe you NOTHING. You weren’t signing my checks, nor did I work for you. I DONT EVEN KNOW YOU. Stop being weird. I was taught not to talk to strangers. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 17, 2020

