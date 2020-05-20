WWE RAW Viewership Falls To 1.75 Million Viewers Despite Cross-brand Appearances

The return of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on the latest Monday Night RAW segment was expected to boost viewership. Those plans, however, were torn up according to the reports of ShowBuzz Daily. The latest episode of WWE RAW averaged only 1.757 million viewers - a severe drop from 1.918 million viewers, compared to the previous week. Though WWE matchmakers and officials lined up some interesting matchups and announced a number of upcoming thrillers in the latest segment, WWE RAW viewership numbers dipped at an alarming rate.

Also Read | WWE RAW Viewership: WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 18 Episode Preview

WWE ratings and WWE RAW viewership drops surprisingly despite Drew McIntyre's win

Hour one: 1.818 million

Hour two: 1.810 million

Hour three: 1.644 million

In the third hour of RAW, WWE RAW viewership dropped to 1.644 million while Kevin Owens hosted his KPO show with Angel Garza, Austin Theory, Zelina Vegas, and US champion Andrade as his guests. The third hour of WWE RAW also saw the headliner bout between Drew McIntyre and King Corbin. This week’s WWE RAW main event was the first cross-brand invitational contest and was considered to be a significant move. However, it did not help WWE RAW viewership numbers too much as the third hour recorded the lowest viewership in recent weeks.

WWE has started allowing superstars from RAW and SmackDown to perform on both the brands for a specific period of time, which has paved the way for numerous new rivalries. While the cross-brand segment was supposed to draw in more viewers, things didn't quite go according to plan for WWE this week on RAW. This week’s WWE RAW witnessed NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair go up against Ruby Riott, while Buddy Murphy and Humberto Carillo locked horns. Despite facing a decline in the WWE RAW viewership, RAW still managed to dominate Monday Night Cable earning ratings of 0.53 in the demographic of 18-49.

Also Read | WWE RAW Viewership: Edge Accepts Orton’s Challenge, Owens Returns, McIntyre Defeats Corbin

WWE news: WWE RAW highlights

This week’s WWE RAW was kicked off by Randy Orton ‘The Viper’ and Edge. The duo finalised the terms of their fight at WWE Backlash. Drew McIntyre and King Corbin fought each other in the main event fight. There were a total of eight fights in the event along with appearances from numerous wrestlers.

Also Read | WWE Raw viewership: Drew McIntyre Compares Old Self To Canadian Sensation Justin Bieber To Taunt King Corbin

Also Read | WWE News: WWE RAW Viewership Numbers Take A Massive Hit, Draws A Mere 1.913 Million Viewers

Image courtesy: WWE