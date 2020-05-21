WWE NXT Results: Ciampa Confronts Kross, Flair Attacks Ripley And Shirai

On this week’s WWE NXT, fans saw the return of Tommaso Ciampa as he challenged Karrion Kross for a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also returned and attacked both Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai to start a new storyline. The night featured two Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament matches as El Hijo del Fantasma faced Akira Tozawa and Drake Maverick went up against Kushida.

WWE NXT Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Results: Charlotte Flair returned and attacked Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai

Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai faced each other in a brutal main-event match. Io Shirai hit Rhea Ripley with everything in her arsenal, but 'The Nightmare' got back up every time. Rhea Ripley then started punishing Io Shirai, but WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair entered the ring and distracted Rhea Ripley. Io Shirai delivered a headscissors to Ripley which sent her flying into The Queen. Charlotte Flair then got involved and attacked Io Shirai, causing a disqualification. She hit Ripley with a spear to end the segment.

@MsCharlotteWWE You’re a bloody coward. #Wrestlemania36 you got lucky, but we all know that holding onto gold is your weakness. I solemnly hope that you are ready for a war, because we’ve only just begun. I will end you. #WWENXT 👹 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 21, 2020

WWE NXT Results: Tommaso Ciampa challenges Karrion Kross for a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Karrion Kross appeared in the ring to face Liam Gray. The bell rang and the former Impact Wrestling champion trapped Gray in the Kross Jacket, forcing him to submit. Former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa entered the ring and welcomed Karrion Kross in NXT. He slammed Karrion Kross for attacking him from behind a couple of weeks ago and challenged him for a match. When Karrion Kross asked where he wants to fight, Tommaso Ciampa replied with a curt, ‘NXT TakeOver: In Your House’.

