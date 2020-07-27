Hulk Hogan Shocks WWE Fans With MRI Photos, Says He’s Had Better Sundays

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently stunned fans by sharing a series of pictures of him getting an MRI. Though he didn’t reveal why he had to visit the hospital, he shared the pictures with a caption that read: “I have to find a better way to spend my Sundays! Don’t ya think! Brother.” Fans are speculating that Hulk Hogan - real name Terry Bollea - was having tests on his troublesome back. The WWE Hall of Famer has had a number of back surgeries in the past, both during his WWE career and after retirement.

I have to find a better way to spend my Sunday’s! Don’t ya think! Brother! HH pic.twitter.com/G0k2s7efU3 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 26, 2020

After Hulk Hogan posted his MRI pictures, thousands of fans took to social media and asked the Hulkster to take care of his health. “It's no wonder your back is a mess having carried professional wrestling as a whole on your shoulders for so many years,” wrote a fan. “My gosh... feel better Hulkster. All those years entertaining us and now you're paying the price,” another commented. “Not the way the greatest there ever was should be spending any of his days! Get better soon Hulkster, you’ll be running wild in no time,” added a third.

Oh man I hope you’re ok. I have spent my fair share of time inside one of those. Always liked it when they pumped music in so I could calm myself. — Russell Wortham (@RustyWortham) July 26, 2020

Get well brother.. Hulk up & feel better 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GwvDXErN6i — Cazz3319🇨🇦 (@cazz3319) July 26, 2020

Hulk Hogan’s recent WWE appearance

Hulk Hogan hasn't wrestled since January 2012. His last major in-ring appearance was in a July 2019 episode of WWE RAW where he reunited with other WWE legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair and others to raise a toast to WWE. On the September 30, 2019, edition of RAW, Hogan and Ric Flair made a small appearance where they unveiled a 10-man tag team match for Crown Jewel.

His most recent WWE appearance was on the February 14, 2020 edition of WWE SmackDown where he appeared via satellite to talk about his second Hall of Fame induction. However, he was interrupted by Bray Wyatt and the two talked about Goldberg and hyped up Wyatt vs Goldberg for Super ShowDown 2020. The Hall of Fame ceremony, on the other hand, was subsequently delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from Hogan, all the members of nWo, Dave Batista, The Bella Twins, and others are also scheduled to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Image Source: HulkHogan/Twitter