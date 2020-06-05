Jim Ross Reveals Why Stone Cold Steve Austin Refused To Face Hulk Hogan In The Ring

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably one of the greatest pro-wrestlers WWE has ever produced. He was the face of the iconic Attitude Era and, according to fans, played a huge role in making WWE the biggest pro-wrestling company in the world. In his more than two-decade-long wrestling career, Stone Cold Steve Austin faced several legendary superstars including The Rock, Bret Hart and The Undertaker. However, there is one WWE legend that The Texas Rattlesnake surprisingly didn't face, and that is ‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan.

Also Read l Tyson Fury and Vince McMahon had a detailed conversation about the boxer’s WWE return: WWE News

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross talks about Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan

In the latest episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson talked about Stone Cold Steve Austin and his incredible WWE career. While discussing the Attitude Era, Hulk Hogan vs Stone Cold Steve Austin was brought up. Jim Ross went on to explain why the WWE Universe didn't get see the Texas Rattlesnake lock horns with Hogan in the WWE ring.

Also Read l From chair shots to piledrivers, the moves WWE banned after deeming them dangerous: WWE News

Jim Ross said that the dream match never happened because Steve Austin used to think that Hulk Hogan’s style and his own style were like ‘oil and water’. Jim Ross said Stone Cold Steve Austin was all about great matches and he believed that he would not be able to deliver a great match with Hulk Hogan because they both didn't share good chemistry. “Austin was about having great matches. He knew better than anybody else in the world who he could work the best with. Steve is a stubborn guy and he just didn’t feel it (with Hulk Hogan),” said Jim Ross.

Brisco ➡️ Patterson ➡ Slaughter.@steveaustinBSR was dishin' out STUNNERS on this day in 1998! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2x0bBXu4TU — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 18, 2020

Also Read l Donald Trump's son supports WWE star despite controversial comments on Twitter: WWE News

Jim Ross said that WWE wanted Stone Cold Steve Austin to work with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania, but the Texas Rattlesnake rejected the offer. “It didn’t happen because Steve didn’t push for it,” said Jim Ross. Fans have speculated that WWE wanted the two legends to face each other at WrestleMania 18. After Stone Cold Steve Austin rejected the offer, Hulk Hogan went on to work with The Rock.

“I believe Hogan probably would have gone along with it because it would have been a great payday and he could have worked with Austin,” Jim Ross added.

Also Read l WWE News: Ben Stokes given grand entry in WWE appearance, joined by The Miz and Dolph Ziggler: Watch