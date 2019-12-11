WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020: List Of Inductees, Live Streaming, And More Details

WWE recently announced that Batista along with the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman) will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The event is set to take place on April 2, 2020 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida as part of the WrestleMania 36 week. The company is yet to announces other inductees for the event, but fans will be able to see the full ceremony on the WWE Network. Fans can also download the WWE app and see the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on their smartphones.

WWE Hall of Fame: Superstars react on being inducted

From my first @wwe appearance in 2002 to my last appearance in 2019 ... an amazing journey that’s led me to the Hall of Fame. Proud, privileged and honored to be inducted into the #WWEHOF class of 2020 🙏🏼 #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/yedhkEY7sJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 9, 2019

Very grateful that the four original nWo members HollyWood, Big Kev,X and Scott are getting inducted to the WWE HOF. We are not coming back to take over and change the business again,we are just coming back to celebrate our run ,get inducted and party NWO style at Wrestlemania.HH pic.twitter.com/vsawmt8bBn — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 9, 2019

Congrats to one of my best friends @TheRealXPac on being the first ever BACK to BACK Hall of Fame inductee . #WellDeserved — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) December 9, 2019

WWE Throwback: Batista’s recent WWE appearance

On the February 25, 2019 episode of RAW, Batista made his comeback and attacked Ric Flair backstage. The Nature Boy was about to make an appearance for his 70th birthday. Batista also taunted Triple H and went ahead to challenge 'The Game' for a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35. At WrestleMania, Batista lost to Triple H after interference from Ric Flair. Earlier, Batista announced his retirement from professional wrestling. This week, WWE officially announced that Batista along with nWo will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE: nWo's legacy

nWo mainly consisted of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman and became one of the most loved and successful factions WWE has ever produced. Their rivalry with WWE legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and the Undertaker were legendary. They were so known that the members of nWo featured in three matches at WrestleMania 18. The night was headlined by The Rock going up against ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan.

