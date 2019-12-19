Hulk Hogan Reveals New Bearded Look In WWE, Posts Pictures On Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan teased fans with a veiled comment about something exciting that is to come. The wrestler, who is back in the WWE fold after a short, controversial hiatus, posted some selfies of himself in a new look, saying something big was about to go down. He ended the tweet with the hashtag #HollywoodHogan4life.

Something really big is about to go down,HollyWoodHogan4Life”2Sweet” pic.twitter.com/ws5dlULtrM — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 18, 2019

Hulk Hogan on WWE Hall of Fame

Hulk Hogan may be referring about his second Hall of Fame ring that he will receive in 2020, along with Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac or it could be an indication of a big match in the New Year. In the past, Hulk Hogan had indicated that he was looking forward to having a match against Vince McMahon in the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event. Hulk Hogan could also be referencing to the Christmas season.

Very grateful that the four original nWo members HollyWood, Big Kev,X and Scott are getting inducted to the WWE HOF. We are not coming back to take over and change the business again,we are just coming back to celebrate our run ,get inducted and party NWO style at Wrestlemania.HH pic.twitter.com/vsawmt8bBn — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 9, 2019

Hulk Hogan on his hashtag

Coming back to the hashtag Hollywood Hogan, Hulk Hogan adopted the moniker in 1996 when he needed a fresh start for his character in wrestling. Hogan had been the ultimate babyface in WWE, but his role seemed stale in WCW. So, the 'Ultimate Good Guy' went over to the dark side. He became a heel and the New World Order (nWo) was created.

Hulk Hogan's last appearance on WWE

The last time Hollywood Hogan appeared on WWE was at WrestleMania 31 when D-X took nWo. Hulk Hogan's return as Hollywood Hogan would be a treat for fans and the wrestling industry. One should not forget that his popularity in the 1980s and 90s helped bring pro-wrestling into the mainstream and build two companies.

