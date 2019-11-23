WWE: Hulk Hogan Wants WWE Return At WrestleMania 36 For One Last Fight

He is 66 years old and underwent back surgery on November 12 but WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan believes that he has got one fight left inside him and he is eyeing WrestleMania 36 to showcase his fight. Hulk Hogan teamed up with Sting and James Storm to take over Bobby Roode, Bully Ray and Kurt Angle back in 2012 and it was his last WWE match.

The Hulkster has embraced the universe with his presence on many occasions but WWE fans have not been lucky enough to see him fight ever since 2012. Well, it is great news for Modern Era fans, that Hulk Hogan still has the itch for a fight and it will be massive if WWE decides to make that happen at WrestleMania 36.

WWE: Will Hulk Hogan fight at WrestleMania 36?

In an interview during WWE Crown Jewel, Hulk Hogan revealed that he is constantly in negotiations with Vince McMahon to allow him a fight at WrestleMania 36. He brought up his team ‘Team Hogan’ to go against ‘Team Ric Flair’ at Riyadh and no wonder Hulk Hogan’s team got the last laugh. Well, he is bored with making teams and wants to get into a fight himself. According to the WWE icon, history is very important for him and a part of his career has been with a very small company named TNA. Hulk Hogan actually had his last match over there and claims that it is hard for him to live with that. The 66-year-old wants his last fight to be at WWE and considers WrestleMania 36 as the perfect event.

WWE: Whom will Hulk Hogan face?

Hulk Hogan further confirmed that he is in very good shape and weighs somewhere around 295 to 300 pounds. The Superstar is going to have one more surgery on his back and it will take a couple of months to recover but he expects himself absolutely fit before WrestleMania 36. He also expressed his urge to face the WWE CEO Vince McMahon in his last fight at WrestleMania 36 and fans are already going crazy over the idea.

