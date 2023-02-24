Is Vince McMahon Back To Heading WWE's Creative Direction? Here's A Huge Update On It

Last Updated:

Vince McMahon, who after an eternity gave a tearful goodbye to WWE in 2022, is rumored to have made his way back. Is the information correct, here's an update.

Vince McMahon, who after a long stint gave a tearful goodbye to WWE in 2022, is rumored to have made his way back. According to a report, Vince is again the head of the creative section, which in his absence his son-in-law and former 14-time world champion Triple H has been heading. If the information is correct, here's an update.

While there is no denying that whatever WWE has achieved in its long history, Vince McMahon has been greatly responsible for it. However, when the chairman left the company last year and passed the torch to HHH, there was a positive curiosity among the WWE universe regarding the direction of the company. The cerebral assassin has since held control over the creative department and has managed to please a big section of fans with the storylines.

Is Vince McMahon returning to WWE?

However, as per a report, Triple H's time at the top is up, and Vince has again taken over. Here's the source that emanated the speculative update.

The same source did further digging and stated that nothing of the sort is confirmed.

While nothing is certain, the WWE fans could keep an eye open to this, but with non-stop fight action on the way there's little attention to spare anywhere else. Moreover, WWE will itself update the media about it if some changes were to happen. So, as of now, there is no bottom line to this, but updates will be delivered as soon as they take shape.

 

