Is Vince McMahon Back To Heading WWE's Creative Direction? Here's A Huge Update On It

Vince McMahon, who after a long stint gave a tearful goodbye to WWE in 2022, is rumored to have made his way back. According to a report, Vince is again the head of the creative section, which in his absence his son-in-law and former 14-time world champion Triple H has been heading. If the information is correct, here's an update.

While there is no denying that whatever WWE has achieved in its long history, Vince McMahon has been greatly responsible for it. However, when the chairman left the company last year and passed the torch to HHH, there was a positive curiosity among the WWE universe regarding the direction of the company. The cerebral assassin has since held control over the creative department and has managed to please a big section of fans with the storylines.

Is Vince McMahon returning to WWE?

However, as per a report, Triple H's time at the top is up, and Vince has again taken over. Here's the source that emanated the speculative update.

This week, a WWE talent reached out and told me they believed Vince McMahon was back in creative.



I couldn't get it confirmed at all, but on today's https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa List Goes On (4 PM EST), I'll discuss what they told me.



Also, List & Ya Boy is back today at 3 EST! pic.twitter.com/qETKzXGZhV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 22, 2023

The same source did further digging and stated that nothing of the sort is confirmed.

Sources within WWE that would be in the position to know tell Fightful Select that these fears are unfounded. We couldn't get any confirmations on those talent's fears, as noted in the original post.



HHH has been open that Vince has input, and is been adamant to talent that… https://t.co/T7zN7mkyPi — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 22, 2023

While nothing is certain, the WWE fans could keep an eye open to this, but with non-stop fight action on the way there's little attention to spare anywhere else. Moreover, WWE will itself update the media about it if some changes were to happen. So, as of now, there is no bottom line to this, but updates will be delivered as soon as they take shape.