Sasha Banks Seemingly Confirms WWE Exit Amid NJPW Links, Says Thanks To Triple H & Others

Six-time WWE champion Sasha Banks took to her official Twitter handle on Wednesday and thanked the WWE Universe in a series of tweets. The star wrestler, originally known as Mercedes Varnado is reportedly set to make her debut for the Japanese promotion NJPW in the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. The two-day pay-per-view (PPV) event is scheduled to be held at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in her first tweet on Wednesday morning, Mercedes wrote, “Thank you @WWE,” and followed it up by mentioning former wrestler William Regal. The 30-year-old mentioned WWE chief content officer Triple H and the WWE Universe in the tweets that followed. She also thanked former WWE boss Vince McMahon, before thanking her Sasha Banks gimmick using a hashtag.

Sasha Banks walked out of RAW's taping in May 2022

Sasha was last seen on WWE TV back in May 2022, before she and her tag team partner Naomi decided to walk out during a taping of Monday Night Raw in Norfolk, Virginia. It was later revealed that she took an issue with some creative for the main event of the show, a Six Pack Challenge to choose who will fight Bianca Belair at WWE Hell in A Cell 2022.

As per PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, she also had a meeting with then-WWE boss McMahon who decided against changing his plans for the show. Banks and Naomi decided to walk out and were stripped of their tag team championship titles four days later. The duo was also handed an indefinite suspension.

Naomi to accompany Mercedes Varnado at Wrestle Kingdom 17?

Meanwhile, in December, a report by Fight Select claimed the wrestler had already negotiated her release from WWE months ago. Providing the update, Fightful said, “It was confirmed to Fightful that Mercedes' WWE exit was negotiated 'months ago’. It was also reiterated to us that Sasha Banks was able to take wrestling-related bookings on January 1”.

As per PW Insider, Banks’s tag team partner, Noami, originally known as Trinity Fatu will also be present at the event. While it can’t be confirmed whether she will be a part of the show, it would be her first appearance in wrestling circles since she and Banks walked out.