Jimmy Uso Defies Roman Reigns? Tag Team Champions Drops Massive Statement

On the last episode of WWE SmackDown before Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Jimmy Uso stranded the WWE universe and left his Bloodline members astonished. This was because of his uncertain behaviour in the event that one had predicted.

On the event of Friday Night Smack Down, Jimmy Uso called himself the Tribal Chief as the name is particulalry reffered to Roman Reigns, who is going to team up with Solo Sikko to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the undisputed Tag team Championship in Saudi Arabia. Roman and his mate were scheduled to attend the Kevin Owens Show on friday. However, only Paul Heyman stood up and explained that The Tribal Chief only shows up when he chooses to, never at our request.

What did Jimmy Uso say about Roman Reigns?

To tackle Paul Heyman, The Usos interfered his opening about Roman Reigns. The Usos got into the square to face Owens and Zayn. However, the Tag Team Champions tried to get into their minds and forced them to lose their cool, claiming that the Usos don't do anything unless 'The Tribal Chief' Reigns tells them to do.

Jimmy had attended enough when Mr. K.O. anointed him and his brother Roman Reigns chore boys. After that, he took the mic and called themselves the greatest tag team in the world and declared himself the Tribal Chief.

According to the WWE news in recent weeks, Jimmy Uso's zeal for being a part of The Bloodline has noticeably reduced. Ever since Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would be vying for the Tag Team Titles at Night Of Champions, The Usos have displayed signs of dissatisfaction.

Numerous members of the WWE Universe believe that The Bloodline is on the verge of collapse and that the bond between The Tribal Chief and his Special Counsel is hardly holding it together. Previous signs of a potential disintegration have been observed, but this latest story appears to be the breaking moment for the former Tag Team Champion.

One strong needle of his dissatisfaction is the absence of celebration with his family before WWE SmackDown ended. Fans assume that the dissolution of the section may be inevitable at Night Of Champions, but only time will reveal the true consequence.