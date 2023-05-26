Brock Lesnar To Break His Record With Night Of Champions Appearance To Take On Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar is one of the world’s most decorated and explosive combat sports athletes. His experience from the UFC is something that makes him so unique in professional wrestling. Moreover, his free agent status allows him to appear whichever brand he wants to in the WWE.

The Beast Incarnate’s appearance on TV has been enhanced recently in the past few months. He recently confronted Cody Rhodes for a ‘fight’ and he would face the American Nightmare at the WWE Night of Champions. Aside from the match, Lesnar would break one of his personal records at the forthcoming pay-per-view event.

Lately at WWE Backlash, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes encountered each other in a highly foreseen match. The American Nightmare, on the other hand, conquered The Beast Incarnate at the event. Cody Rhodes then competed in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament on WWE Raw.

Read More: WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Cites Issues With The Return Of World Heavyweight Title

Brock Lesnar emerged to attack Cody during his bout, which left him without a spot to compete for the title. After that, the conqueror challenged Rhodes to a match at the Night of Champions, which the younger son of the Rhodes family accepted thereafter. The wrestling viewers are eager to see the two superstars clash inside the square ring for the second time. They’ll be relieved to discover that Lesnar would break one of his records at the upcoming event.

Which record is Brock Lesnar set to make at the WWE Night of Champions on May 27?

The Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia carries tremendous importance for The Next Big Thing as it will mark his fifth back-to-back WWE Pay-per-view event arrival. His most recent PPV appearances include the 2023 Royal Rumble, the 2023 Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 39, and the 2023 WWE Backlash.

Read More: WWE Night Of Champions: Is There A Huge Surprise Planned By WWE?

This is one of Brock Lesnsar's most astonishing records since he re-joined WWE. He broke his own record of 4 back-to-back PPVs during the WWE WrestleMania 38. He repeats his own history as in 2003 he did the same appearing in 5 consecutive PPV events. The 45-year-old is an icon of the industry after dedicating more than 20 years to the profession and giving some world-class performances every year.