WWE Night Of Champions: Is There A Huge Surprise Planned By WWE?

Ahead of the WWE Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE fans speculate if the promotion is planning a major surprise for the PPV. The speculations were ignited after WWE reportedly played Bray Wyatt’s entrance music at a live fan event. While the video quickly went viral among fans, speculations about Wyatt returning from his months-long break started taking over social media.

The 36-year-old has remained absent from WWE programming since March 2023 due to an injury. However, the company possibly teased Wyatt’s return on the May 22 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. It is worth noting that the video was posted by a fan and a well-informed WWE insider replied to the video saying, “I wasn’t there, but hearing it seems like the song is added audio to the original vid.”

ALSO READ | WWE Night Of Champions 2023: Full Match Card, Schedule, Date, Time, Live Streaming & More

In his last official match on TV, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in a Dark Street Fight. He was supposed to fight Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania before he disappeared from programming. It might be possible that Wyatt has been cleared to make an in-ring return, which might happen at the WWE Night of Champions 2023. Reports also claim Wyatt can make a return to confront the new World Heavyweight Champion.

They are playing Bray Wyatt's song on Champions City “Night of champion weekend “ in Jeddah 👀. #WWENOC #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/CLxYTZrDui — Wrestling Unseen (@wrestlingunseen) May 26, 2023

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar and more at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Following his victorious clash against Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash, Cody Rhodes is set to once again face off against the Beast Incarnate. This time, Rhodes aims to turn the tables and move forward from his defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Alongside the electrifying Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar rematch, WWE Night of Champions will also see the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns teaming up with Solo Sikoa and fighting the undisputed WWE tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

ALSO READ | WWE: Meet The Indian Wrestlers About To Take The Wrestling World By Storm

WWE Night of Champions 2023: Full match card

Here’s a look at the full match card of WWE Night of Champions