Jinder Mahal Makes Huge Statement On WWE RAW After Returning From Major Injury

After Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott on WWE RAW, Akira Tozawa entered the ring and waited for his opponent. Jinder Mahal made a surprise return which shocked everyone including Akira Tozawa. The bell rang and Jinder Mahal sent Akira Tozawa flying to the mat. Jinder Mahal kept Tozawa under pressure and manhandled Tozawa outside the ring by launching him into the barrier. Jinder Mahal bought Akira Tozawa in the middle of the ring and delivered a running Samoan Drop. Tozawa tried to fight back, but Jinder Mahal easily dropped him again. He then delivered The Khallas and won the match.

Also Read l WWE RAW results: Jinder Mahal injury update And Alexa's Current Status

Jinder Mahal injury: Jinder Mahal wants to face Brock Lesnar

On July 2019, WWE took to Twitter and announced that Jinder Mahal suffered a knee injury while training. Earlier, it was thought that the 'Modern Day Maharaja' will be out of action for almost a year, but Jinder Mahal showed improvement in recovery and made his return a few months earlier. As he was recovering, Jinder Mahal was drafted to WWE RAW.

Also Read l WWE RAW results: Jinder Mahal returns from Jinder Mahal injury, Drew McIntyre attacks Seth Rollins, highlights

While recovering from his injury, Jinder Mahal told Ringside News that he has his eyes on Brock Lesnar and he wants to defeat 'The Beast Incarnate' in the future. Jinder Mahal said that in his free time was making many different plans to take down Brock Lesnar in the ring. He said that he loves WWE 2K games and he always plays as himself. He concluded by saying thatt he picks Brock Lesnar as his opponent and tries to defeat Lesnar in many different ways in the game.

Also Read l WWE RAW results: Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins announced, Rey Mysterio makes comeback: WWE News

.@JinderMahal is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair a patellar tendon rupture.https://t.co/U0YcJhrjdN — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2019

Also Read l WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins stomps Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch addresses MITB 2020: WWE News