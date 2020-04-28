WWE RAW Results: Jinder Mahal Returns, Drew McIntyre Attacks Seth Rollins, Highlights

In this week’s WWE RAW, fans witnessed the return of The Maharaja Jinder Mahal as he took on Akira Tozawa. In the main event, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins came face to face to sign their MITB contract. The night also saw Rey Mysterio team up with Aleister Black and Apollo Crews to take on the trio of Andrade, Garza and Theory. Nia Jax, Asuka and Shayna Baszler also appeared on WWE RAW ahead of Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Also Read l WWE RAW results: Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins announced, Rey Mysterio makes comeback

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW Results: Jinder Mahal returns, defeats Akira Tozawa

Jinder Mahal entered the ring and dominated Akira Tozawa. The match was short-lived as he took out Tozawa with a high kick. He then delivered the Khallas to win.

Also Read l WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins stomps Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch addresses MITB 2020

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre attacks Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came face to face in the main event to sign their MITB contract. Seth Rollins said that he has to defeat Drew McIntyre because it’s necessary. McIntyre got frustrated and asked Rollins to stop talking. However, The Messiah didn’t listen and McIntyre ended up slamming his head on the table. Buddy Murphy came in to save Rollins, but the WWE Champion took him out with a Claymore kick.

Also Read l WWE RAW Highlights: Ricochet returns, Seth Rollins wins, Drew McIntyre faces The Big Show

WWE RAW Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Zelina Vega and her team crashed MVP’s “VIP Lounge”

Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black and Apollo Crews defeat Andrade, Garza and Theory

Nia Jax attacked Asuka and Shayna Baszler with a ladder

Bobby Lashley defeats Denzel Dejournette

Liv Morgan defeats Ruby Riott

Jinder Mahal returns, defeats Akira Tozawa

United States Champion Andrade defeats Apollo Crews

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander defeat Ever-Rise

Drew McIntyre attacks Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy during their MITB contract signing

Also Read l WWE RAW Highlights: Lesnar addresses McIntyre, Edge calls Orton 'Junkie', Undertaker returns