WWE RAW Results: Jinder Mahal Returns, Drew McIntyre Attacks Seth Rollins, Highlights

In this week’s WWE RAW, fans witnessed the return of The Maharaja Jinder Mahal as he took on Akira Tozawa. In the main event, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins came face to face to sign their MITB contract. The night also saw Rey Mysterio team up with Aleister Black and Apollo Crews to take on the trio of Andrade, Garza and Theory. Nia Jax, Asuka and Shayna Baszler also appeared on WWE RAW ahead of Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.
Jinder Mahal entered the ring and dominated Akira Tozawa. The match was short-lived as he took out Tozawa with a high kick. He then delivered the Khallas to win.
Welcome back, @JinderMahal 👋! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xcYupkamQJ— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 28, 2020
Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came face to face in the main event to sign their MITB contract. Seth Rollins said that he has to defeat Drew McIntyre because it’s necessary. McIntyre got frustrated and asked Rollins to stop talking. However, The Messiah didn’t listen and McIntyre ended up slamming his head on the table. Buddy Murphy came in to save Rollins, but the WWE Champion took him out with a Claymore kick.
"You're completely full of sh*t." - @DMcIntyreWWE 🤭#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cfeiCCA2Ns— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 28, 2020
