WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre Vs Seth Rollins Announced, Rey Mysterio Makes Comeback

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened this week's WWE RAW by challenging Seth Rollins for a match at Money in the Bank 2020. Drew McIntyre then went on to face Angel Garza in RAW’s main event. The night also saw the return of Rey Mysterio as he faced Murphy in the Money in the Bank qualifiers. Fans saw two more MITB 2020 qualifiers as Apollo Crews faced MVP and Aleister Black faced Austin Theory. WWE NXT Champion Charlotte Flair also appeared as she faced NXT’s Kayden Carter.

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW Results: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Angel Garza

Zelina Vega, Andrade and Austin Theory interfered from the beginning which gave Angel Garza an upper hand. However, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre fought back and delivered some chops. McIntyre then took out Zelina Vega’s team with an impressive plancha. He then took Angel Garza to the ring and hit him with a claymore to pick up the win.

WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio returns, defeats Murphy

After being out of WWE for more than a month, Rey Mysterio returned to the ring to face former Tag-Team Champion Murphy in the Money in the Bank qualifiers. From the start, Murphy dominated as he targeted the dislocated finger of the 'Masked Luchador'. However, Rey Mysterio made a comeback as he took Murphy off his feet with a headscissors onto the ramp. Rey Mysterio then tried to deliver a 619, but Murphy countered. In the later part of the match, the two began fighting on the top rope, where an experienced Mysterio saw an opening and delivered a destroyer piledriver. He then delivered a 619 and a top-rope splash to emerge victorious.

WWE RAW Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

