WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins Stomps Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch Addresses MITB 2020

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced United States Champion Andrade in the main event. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch also appeared and addressed the upcoming Money in the Bank (MITB) PPV. The night also featured three MITB qualifying matches as Shayna Baszler faced Sarah Logan, Nia Jax faced Kairi Sane and Asuka faced Ruby Riott. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also addressed the No.1 contender, Io Shirai.

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre defeats Andrade; Seth Rollins attacks Drew McIntyre

Before the match could start, Vega interfered and Andrade attacked Drew McIntyre. Garza and Theory also helped Andrade from the ringside which kept the WWE Champion under pressure. In the later stages of the match, The Scottish Psychopath managed to take out Garza and Theory and pick up a win by hitting Andrade with a Claymore Kick. As soon as the match ended, Garza delivered a chop block which took Drew McIntyre down. Seth Rollins appeared and stomped on the champion to tease an upcoming feud.

WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch addressed the future Money in the Bank match-winner

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch entered the ring and talked about her victory over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. She said Shayna Baszler is not a threat to her and revealed that she is ready to face anyone on the women’s roster. Talking about the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, Becky Lynch said she has a play for the MITB match-winner if she tries to cash in on her.

United States Champion Andrade confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Asuka defeats Ruby Riott

Aleister Black defeats Oney Lorcan

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Shayna Baszler defeats Sarah Logan via Match Stoppage

Austin Theory defeats Akira Tozawa

Angel Garza defeats Tehuti Miles

Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Nia Jax defeats Kairi Sane

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair addressed Io Shirai

Bobby Lashley defeats No Way Jose

The Viking Raiders defeat Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

Drew McIntyre defeats Andrade

Seth Rollins attacks WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

