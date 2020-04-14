The Debate
WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins Stomps Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch Addresses MITB 2020

WWE News

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed the future Money in the Bank match-winner. Jax defeated Sane.

WWE RAW results

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced United States Champion Andrade in the main event. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch also appeared and addressed the upcoming Money in the Bank (MITB) PPV. The night also featured three MITB qualifying matches as Shayna Baszler faced Sarah Logan, Nia Jax faced Kairi Sane and Asuka faced Ruby Riott. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also addressed the No.1 contender, Io Shirai.

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre defeats Andrade; Seth Rollins attacks Drew McIntyre

Before the match could start, Vega interfered and Andrade attacked Drew McIntyre. Garza and Theory also helped Andrade from the ringside which kept the WWE Champion under pressure. In the later stages of the match, The Scottish Psychopath managed to take out Garza and Theory and pick up a win by hitting Andrade with a Claymore Kick. As soon as the match ended, Garza delivered a chop block which took Drew McIntyre down. Seth Rollins appeared and stomped on the champion to tease an upcoming feud.

WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch addressed the future Money in the Bank match-winner

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch entered the ring and talked about her victory over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. She said Shayna Baszler is not a threat to her and revealed that she is ready to face anyone on the women’s roster. Talking about the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, Becky Lynch said she has a play for the MITB match-winner if she tries to cash in on her.

WWE RAW Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

  • United States Champion Andrade confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre
  • Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Asuka defeats Ruby Riott
  • Aleister Black defeats Oney Lorcan
  • WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed the future Money in the Bank match-winner
  • Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Shayna Baszler defeats Sarah Logan via Match Stoppage
  • Austin Theory defeats Akira Tozawa
  • Angel Garza defeats Tehuti Miles
  • Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Nia Jax defeats Kairi Sane
  • NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair addressed Io Shirai
  • Bobby Lashley defeats No Way Jose
  • The Viking Raiders defeat Ricochet & Cedric Alexander
  • Drew McIntyre defeats Andrade
  • Seth Rollins attacks WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

