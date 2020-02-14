John Cena Is Free To Pick His WWE WrestleMania 36 Opponent: Rumours

John Cena is scheduled to make his much-awaited return on the last WWE SmackDown episode of this month. As per an announcement on WWE Backstage, the February 28, 2020 edition of WWE SmackDown will take place in the wrestler’s hometown - Massachusetts. Many believe that John Cena can make a huge announcement about his return to the company. Some believe that John Cena may also reveal his WWE WrestleMania 36 opponent.

Now, there are rumours that John Cena has been given complete freedom from WWE to choose his next opponent. According to WrestleVotes, John Cena can also compete for the WWE Universal Championship if he wants. John Cena earlier revealed that he will be making an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 36 as the venue is just a few minutes away from his Tampa home.

John Cena to become WWE Universal Champion at WWE WrestleMania 36?

Some believe that John Cena might choose to go after the WWE Universal Championship as he is just one win away from becoming the superstar with most WWE World Championship wins. Currently, John Cena is tied with WWE legend Ric Flair (16 world title wins). According to many, John Cena can also choose a new superstar as his opponent. NXT superstar Velveteen Dream is currently at the top of the list. Few also believe that John might face Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt or Goldberg at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Just remember Cena...you know what you did. pic.twitter.com/ChJxM0D8vc — Eric Brown (@NeoRealityEnt) February 12, 2020

This will be John Cena's 1st appearance on Smackdown in 13 months, January 1st 2019. I'm always excited to see him, don't know how many appearances he has left! The last time he was on Smackdown - The Man came around 😂 #JohnCena #BeckyLynch #Smackdown #WWENetwork #WWEBackstage. pic.twitter.com/hGYJvTvITj — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph_) February 12, 2020

