WWE WrestleMania 36: Lesnar Vs McIntyre And Reigns Vs "The Fiend" To Headline The PPV

The long storyline between Roman Reigns and King Corbin (along with that of Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt) came to an end at WWE Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin, while "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retained his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan. Now, WWE will focus on creating new storylines for all the four superstars.

Also Read l Edge vs Randy Orton: Will the former WWE Champions square off at WrestleMania 36?

Top two title matches confirmed: Reports

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is thinking of scheduling a championship match between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Dave Meltzer confirmed that the main event of WrestleMania will be Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre. However, writers and WWE officials can also schedule the two key faces of SmackDown to face each other. He said WWE would want to make a strong card for WrestleMania 36. They may announce Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns as the second main event.

“I presume Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns is the other main event of WrestleMania 36. They are going to make a strong card for WrestleMania as it’s a big event,” Dave Meltzer said.

In 2019, Roman Reigns competed in only one title match. Fans would love to see him pursue the WWE Championship title again. Fans believe that a new rivalry between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" can start in the upcoming WWE SmackDown episodes.

Also Read l Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for WWE World Championship title at WrestleMania 36

When talking about Royal Rumble 2020, Dave Meltzer said that Paul Heyman and other WWE officials did a fantastic job in displaying Brock Lesnar as a monster. He said that by eliminating Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre had opened the biggest chapter of his career. He said that if the storyline between the two goes according to the plan, then WrestleMania 36 will worth a watch.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar will not face Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury at WrestleMania 36: Reports

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson happy with Royal Rumble result, says he is a big fan of Drew McIntyre