WWE News: Vince McMahon Has Been Accused Of Throwing Almonds At WWE Writers

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been the leading the company for a long time now. No storyline on WWE takes place without the approval of Vince McMahon. A lot of WWE Superstars have revealed the difficulty of working with the company due to the rules implemented by chairman Vince McMahon. WWE superstars like Batista, Cody Rhodes, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Chris Jericho and commentator Jim Ross have already talked about the problems of working with Vince McMahon.

Also Read | John Cena Gives His Honest Opinion On Vince McMahon On Jimmy Kimmel's Show

Thank you @WWEUniverse for making #RAW and #SmackDown the #2 and #3 most-social primetime series of 2019 respectively (only behind #GameOfThrones), according to @NielsenSocial! What a great way to end the decade! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 17, 2019

Also Read | WWE RAW: Lana-Lashley Wedding Attracts 4 Million YouTube Viewers, Vince McMahon Pleased

Also, it had been reported that there were many creative differences between WWE and its superstars. It forced many wrestlers to leave the company. Recently, former WWE writer Jensen Karp accused Vince McMahon of bullying him on Radio.com’s Swing & Mrs Show (h/t WrestlingInc).

Also Read | Vince McMahon Wants 'More Crazy Stories' After Lana And Liv Morgan Angle Was Liked By Fans

Proud that #WWE was honored by @sbjsbd as the “Entity Best at Producing Live Event Spectacles” for the second year in a row. If you haven’t been to an event, put it on your bucket list. pic.twitter.com/yZylQYL0AW — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 28, 2019

Also Read | Vince McMahon Sued By A WWE Shareholder Over XFL Involvement

Jensen Karp's accusation

Jensen Karp revealed that Vince McMahon would throw almonds on WWE crew members who fell asleep on the plane. Jensen Karp stated that the first few time he went on a private aeroplane, Vince McMahon used to throw almonds at people who fell asleep. Jensen Karp added that he was afraid of sleeping on the plane as he would have got almonds on his face too.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Wishes He Had Told Vince McMahon To Not Turn Him Into A Heel

Also Read | Kurt Angle Reveals Why Jon Moxley Aka Dean Ambrose Left WWE And Joined AEW

Earlier this month, Arn Anderson (another former writer for WWE) had made allegations that Vince McMahon never respected his ideas and termed them as stupid.

Also Read | AEW Highlights/Results: Jon Moxley Defeats Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega And Hangman Page Win