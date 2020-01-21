The Debate
WWE News: Vince McMahon Has Been Accused Of Throwing Almonds At WWE Writers

WWE News

Recently, former WWE writer Jensen Karp accused Vince McMahon of bullying him on Radio.com’s Swing & Mrs Show. Keep reading for more information on the same.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been the leading the company for a long time now. No storyline on WWE takes place without the approval of Vince McMahon. A lot of WWE Superstars have revealed the difficulty of working with the company due to the rules implemented by chairman Vince McMahon. WWE superstars like Batista, Cody Rhodes, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Chris Jericho and commentator Jim Ross have already talked about the problems of working with Vince McMahon.

Also, it had been reported that there were many creative differences between WWE and its superstars. It forced many wrestlers to leave the company. Recently, former WWE writer Jensen Karp accused Vince McMahon of bullying him on Radio.com’s Swing & Mrs Show (h/t WrestlingInc).

Jensen Karp's accusation

Jensen Karp revealed that Vince McMahon would throw almonds on WWE crew members who fell asleep on the plane. Jensen Karp stated that the first few time he went on a private aeroplane, Vince McMahon used to throw almonds at people who fell asleep. Jensen Karp added that he was afraid of sleeping on the plane as he would have got almonds on his face too.

Earlier this month, Arn Anderson (another former writer for WWE) had made allegations that Vince McMahon never respected his ideas and termed them as stupid.

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA