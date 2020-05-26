John Cena May Have Donated $40,000 To 'pal' Shad Gaspard's Family: Reports

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard's tragic death shocked the entire pro wrestling universe. Last Sunday, Gaspard, who was swimming with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, went missing after a large wave engulfed him. Three days after he went missing, LA County lifeguards recovered his body washed up on the beach, confirming his death.

Shad Gaspard dead: John Cena donation to Gaspard's family

Ever since the news was confirmed, former and current WWE stars mourned the death of Shad Gaspard, who reportedly died trying to ensure the safety of his 10-year-old son. Subsequently, a fundraiser was organised on GoFundMe.com by some friends of Shad Gaspard and his family. Targetted to raise $100,000, the aim of the fundraiser was to help Shad's wife Siliana Gaspard with funeral costs and other expenses.

Thanks to an anonymous $40,000 donation, it raised over $140,000 in just four days. According to reports, the mammoth $40,000 donation may have come from WWE superstar John Cena, who was known to be a good friend of Shad Gaspard. Donated on Sunday, the massive donation appeared on the page as 'CTC RIP'. According to TMZ, it a reference to Cryme Tyme Cenation (CTC), which is a partnership between John Cena, Shad Gaspard and JTG during their time in WWE. The report also claims that the leader of Cenation was close to Gaspard and that he told people 'he wanted to do something to pay tribute to his pal'.

Shad Gaspard dead: John Cena worked with Shad and JTG in 2008

Furthermore, John Cena might have dropped a major hint that he is, in fact, the anonymous donor after he shared a picture on his Instagram that highlighted CTC. During Cena's feud with JBL in 2008, the 16-time world champion formed an alliance with Cryme Tyme resulting in CTC. The picture below shows CTC members vandalising JBL's Limo with one CTC sprayed on the hood.

Apart from John Cena, AEW stars like Chris Jericho, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, as well as founder Tony Khan, have all pledged money to the fundraiser. Chris Jericho pledged $5,000 while Tony Khan pledged $10,000. WWE stars like Shelton Benjamin, Natalya and Hall of Famer Mick Foley also supported the cause.

Shad Gaspard dead: Shad's WWE career

