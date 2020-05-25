John Cena Posts Throwback Picture Of Shad Gaspard Vandalising JBL's Limo On Instagram

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard tragically passed away while taking a swim on Venice Beach on Sunday evening, leaving the WWE Universe mourning his death. According to reports, 39-year-old Shad Gaspard was swimming by Venice Beach along with his 10-year-old kid, when he got caught in a strong rip current. The former WWE star told the lifeguard to first rescue his son but ended up losing his life after getting trapped in the current. While the WWE Universe mourns his death, 16-time-WWE World Champion John Cena also paid tribute to Shad Gaspard on Instagram this week.

Shad Gaspard death: John Cena pays tribute to the late Shad Gaspard

WWE legend John Cena took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture, recalling his days with Cryme Time. In 2008, John Cena teamed up with Shad Gaspard and JTG to fuel a feud with JBL. Though John Cena went on to settle the feud against JBL by facing him one-on-one, Shad Gaspard and JTF accompanied John Cena throughout the storyline. On July 7, 2008, John Cena, Shad Gaspard and JTG teamed up to vandalize JBL’s limousine in a Monday Night RAW segment. The trio went on to spraypaint all over JBL’s white car and imprinted “CTC” (Crime Tyme Cenation) on the front. John Cena, Shad Gaspard, and JTG’s CTC were on a steady rise in the WWE until John Cena suffered an injury, ending the team-up.

John Cena posted a picture of his in-ring time with Shad Gaspard, recalling his days with the late WWE star. John Cena posted the picture without a caption, keeping in line with the rest of his social media posts. Shad Gaspard was a popular WWE star back in the day but never laid his hands on a title.

Shad Gaspard death

Shad Gaspar’s wife Siliana Gaspard recently took to her husband’s Instagram handle and posted a picture of the late WWE superstar taking a dip at Venice Beach. As per reports, Shad Gaspard passed away a few moments after the picture was taken.



“Shad was and will always be our real-life superhero. I love you more, my love ❤️” wrote Siliana Gaspard.

Image courtesy: Shad Gaspard Instagram and WWE