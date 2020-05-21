Last Updated:

Shad Gaspard Dead: Rock, Triple H, Others Mourn Gaspard's Death With Heartfelt Tributes

WWE superstars including Triple H, Reigns, The Rock, others took to social media to mourn Gaspard's death and pay tribute to the late athlete.

Shad Gaspard dead

On May 17, 2020, Shad Gaspard went missing while swimming with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach. Though his son was saved by Venice Beach lifeguards, Gaspard remained missing. Kenichi Haskett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division claimed that the lifeguards were not able to save Shad Gaspard because he was pushed down by a wave. After three days of searching for the body of the former WWE star, Shad Gaspard’s lifeless body was found earlier this week. According to the police, Shad Gaspard was about 50 yards (46 meters) from the shore when he was last spotted.

Shad Gaspard body found: Shad Gaspard’s wife releases statement

Shad Gaspard’s wife, Siliana Gaspard issued a statement where she was seen thanking the authorities. “We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” the statement said. She also thanked fans for their support.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shad Gaspard dead: WWE superstars react to Shad Gaspard’s death

Gaspard’s fellow WWE superstars including Roman Reigns, Triple H, Goldberg, The Rock, and others took to social media to mourn his death and pay tribute to the late athlete. Roman Reigns and The Rock called Shad Gaspard a great father and asked Gaspard’s family to stay strong. Triple H, on the other hand, said that Shad Gaspard was an incredible wrestler who left the world too soon. Former WWE and AEW Champion Chris Jericho also took to Twitter and said that the news of Shad Gaspard’s demise hit him hard. 

Shad Gaspard’s close friend MVP shared a video of himself and Gaspard on Instagram. In the video, Gaspard and MVP can be seen crying after watching their friend Kofi Kingston win the WWE title for the first time at WrestleMania. MVP called Gaspard his younger brother who used to pull his leg all the time. He stated that he loved Shad Gaspard and called him ‘a son, a husband, a father, a friend’. Kofi Kingston thanked fans and the rescue team for helping Shad Gaspard’s family.

