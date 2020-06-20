WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights: Bray Wyatt Returns; Matt Riddle Defeats AJ Styles

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, fans saw former NXT star Matt Riddle make his main roster debut as he took on AJ Styles in a non-title match. After a month-long break, former champion Bray Wyatt returned in his old “Eater of the Worlds” persona and confronted current Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Apart from these headliners, several major WWE SmackDown superstars like Jeff Hardy, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura and others also made an appearance in the recent episode.

WWE SmackDown results: Major matches/segments that went down this week

WWE SmackDown results: Matt Riddle defeats AJ Styles via pinfall in a non-title match

AJ Styles kicked off the show by slamming the entire SmackDown roster for not being able to defeat him in the IC Tournament. He then asked Daniel Bryan to hand him his new championship. Daniel Bryan congratulated the new Intercontinental Champion before challenging him to fight a newcomer. As 'The Phenomenal One' attempted to talk his way out of matches, Matt Riddle arrived.

The former WWE NXT superstar dominated the match from the start and was even able to trap the new Intercontinental Champion in the Bromission. However, The Phenomenal One turned his submission hold it into the Calf Crusher. Bryan tried to help Riddle but got into an argument with AJ Styles. The distraction allowed 'The Original Bro' to hit Styles with a BroDerek for the win.

WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt returns, confronts Braun Strowman

Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen with Ramblin' Rabbit and started talking about the Money in the Bank PPV. As he tried to explain why he was gone for so long, Ramblin' Rabbit interrupted and revealed that Wyatt was crying in the corner after his loss to Strowman. 'The Monster Among Men' entered the ring and told Wyatt that he’s done playing games. In a shocking twist, The Eater of Worlds arrived, telling Strowman to “follow the buzzards and find him.”

Jeff Hardy spoke about his loss to Sheamus at Backlash

Shorty G defeats Mojo Rawley via pinfall

Sonya Deville interrupts Mandy Rose's spot on Miz TV

New Day defeats Lucha House Party via pinfall

Sasha Banks defeats Nikki Cross via pinfall

