John Cena Shocks All By Lifting Edge, Big Show At The Same Time At WrestleMania: Watch

WrestleMania 25 is hailed as one of the greatest PPVs WWE has ever produced. The PPV is mostly known for the iconic match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, but fans haven't forgotten two memorable moments John Cena gave them at WrestleMania 25. John Cena made one of the most amazing entrances in WWE history as he entered the ring while surrounded by his many look-alikes. As the Triple-Threat match between him, Edge and Big Show was about to end, Cena shocked the fans by lifting both The Big Show and Edge at the same time and delivering one of the most memorable moments of his career.

Also Read l Triple H shares sweet post for Bayley and Sasha Banks after WWE NXT goes off-air: WWE News

In the past, John Cena has lifted monsters like The Great Khali and The Undertaker, but by lifting ‘The Giant’ Big Show and Edge at the same time was something no one imagined Cena could do. John Cena ended up winning the fight and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, after the match, fans started comparing John Cena to Hulk Hogan who had also shocked the world by lifting Andre the Giant, who weighed approximately 230 kilograms.

Also Read l Kevin Owens pulls out of WWE RAW after COVID-19 case at Performance Center: Reports

WrestleMania 25: John Cena defeats Edge and Big Show, becomes the new Heavyweight Champion

After a huge build-up, WWE scheduled a Triple-Threat match between John Cena, Edge and Big Show for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 25. John Cena entered the ring through an aisle of look-alikes, while Vickie Guerrero was brought out to ringside in a wheelchair by Chavo Guerrero due to her emotional investment in both Edge and Big Show. The three superstars came face to face before the referee signalled to start the match.

Also Read l The Undertaker reveals what is wrong with today's generation of WWE superstars: WWE News

The bell rang and Big Show & Edge teamed up to take down John Cena. However, their alliance came to an end after Edge speared Big Show through the guardrail. John Cena attacked Edge from behind and trapped him in the STFU, but Big Show came to his senses and entered the ring and broke the lock. Edge then teamed up with John Cena to remove Big Show from the equation before turning on each other. In the latter part of the match, Cena remarkably lifted both Big Show and Edge at the same time before delivering an Attitude Adjustment to Big Show. He the grabbed Edge and dropped him onto Big Show with the same move before pinning Big Show to win the match.

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l Drew McIntyre reveals interest in NJPW in 2017 before Triple H called him to join WWE NXT