John Cena And Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WWE Feud And Real-life Rivalry Revealed

John Cena and The Rock have feuded several times in their respective WWE careers but things broke loose when they confronted each other and ignited a bad-blood rivalry, which is still regarded as one of the most intense rivalries in WWE history. To settle the feud, WWE matchmakers lined them up in back-to-back WrestleMania main events. The Rock defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 27 and John Cena avenged the loss at WrestleMania 28. On paper, the rivalry ended but according to insights, John Cena and The Rock were not good friends outside the WWE ring.

WWE: Behind the scenes of The Rock vs John Cena rivalry

John Cena and The Rock were two of the biggest mega-stars in WWE who later went on to try their hand in Hollywood and tased success. However, inside the WWE ring, The Rock and John Cena have been rivals, more often than not. While John Cena and Rock are considered to be good friends now, at one point in their career they reportedly could not stand each other. Talksport revealed one of John Cena's statements in which the 16-time WWE Champion expressed his discomfort over The Rock’s advent into WWE.

“I had left and he had done a series of interviews, radio interviews and I just felt — someone reference me and said, ‘Hey, is The Rock coming back?’ and he said, ‘I’m not quite too sure. I just didn’t like how he said it and it stuck with me. Years later when I went back I talked to [chairman] Vince McMahon and we thought what if we actually took that and created this kind of thing. It’s perfect.” said John Cena.

The Rock vs John Cena rivalry: Are John Cena and The Rock friends?

After a brief rivalry over almost a decade, both superstars are currently inactive on the WWE roster. However, Dwayne Johnson and John Cena have reportedly turned out to be good friends now. John Cena also saved Dwayne Johnson from the hands of The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)