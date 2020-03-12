John Cena Return Confirmed For This Week's SmackDown; May Confront ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

WWE recently revealed that John Cena will appear in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to start a storyline with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. After talking a long break from wrestling, John Cena made his much-awaited return from WWE a few weeks ago. There he was challenged by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for a match at WWE WrestleMania 36. Fans can’t wait to see how WWE builds up the story between the two superstars. According to many, WWE WrestleMania 36 can be John Cena’s last PPV before announcing retirement.

Some believe that John Cena will lose to The Fiend at WrestleMania 36 which will build Bray Wyatt’s character. However, if he wins, John Cena will continue to appear in WWE SmackDown as a wrestler. In a video released by WWE, John Cena said that no one forced him to return to WWE SmackDown, he came back on his own.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena will be on #SmackDown this Friday night!



What will the 16-time World Champion have to say in response to his #WrestleMania opponent?https://t.co/DR9nmxyXDw — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2020

John Cena return: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt challenges John Cena on WWE SmackDown

After a year, John Cena returned to the WWE SmackDown ring to a raucous response. He said he is really honoured to be in the WWE ring again and promised that he will always be called a WWE superstar. Talking about WWE WrestleMania 36, John Cena said that he shouldn't be a part of WrestleMania because he hasn’t earned the spot. John Cena ended his speech by saying, “this wasn't goodbye forever, just goodbye for now.”

It looked like John Cena was giving a retirement speech and fans won’t be able to see him wrestle again. John Cena left the ring and as he was about to say his last goodbye, The Fiend appeared from behind and pointed to the WrestleMania 36 sign. In response, Cena tipped his hat to accept "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt’s challenge.

