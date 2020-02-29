John Cena Vs Bray Wyatt: The Two Gladiators To Go Face-to-face At WrestleMania 36

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt could not retain his Universal Title at WWE Super ShowDown. He faced a humiliating defeat against Goldberg. However, it is not going to stop "The Fiend" from hunting down big names. Bray Wyatt has moved on from his scratching defeat against Goldberg. He has challenged John Cena in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE has also made the match official for WrestleMania 36. John Cena will lock his horns against Bray Wyatt on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

WrestleMania 36: John Cena vs Bray Wyatt

After a year-long gap, John Cena finally returned to the ring in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The 16-time World Champion received a raucous response from the crowd. It seemed like he announced his retirement from the sport. However, Bray Wyatt had different plans for John Cena’s future. Cena was about to leave the arena when Bray Wyatt appeared from behind and pointed to the WrestleMania 36 logo. In response, John Cena tipped his cap to accept “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s challenge.

Since both the contestants are ready, WWE wasted no time in lining up 'John Cena vs Bray Wyatt' for WrestleMania 36. The non-title fight is expected to be a thriller since both Bray Wyatt and John Cena have faced each other before. Here's the official poster for John Cena vs Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 36.

WWE SmackDown results: Other matches/segments that happened this week

Naomi defeats Bayley by disqualification

Naomi & Lacey Evans defeat Bayley & Sasha Banks

Robert Roode defeats Kofi Kingston

Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn attack Braun Strowman during the Elimination Chamber contract signing

Daniel Bryan defeats Curtis Axel

The Usos defeat The Miz & John Morrison

(Image courtesy: Instagram of WWE)