Will John Cena Lose To "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt And Leave WWE After WrestleMania 36?

Many fans were not happy with WWE when they destroyed the biggest heel of this era at WWE Super ShowDown. For the last year, WWE did everything they could to develop the character of The Fiend. The Fiend destroyed WWE legends like Kane and Kurt Angle and even went on to defeat Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan in major PPVs. However, the heel was defeated by 53-year-old Goldberg within minutes. Despite that, fans believed that The Fiend will confront the new WWE Universal Champion Goldberg on WWE SmackDown and demand a rematch. However, that didn’t happen.

Will John Cena lose to The Fiend at WWE WrestleMania?

The Fiend entered the WWE ring after John Cena’s segment and challenged him for a match. For many, this didn’t make any sense. However, few think that this new storyline can save ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt’s character. On WWE SmackDown, it looked like John Cena was bidding farewell to the WWE Universe before he was interrupted by Bray Wyatt. Though John Cena accepted The Fiend’s challenge, many believe that the 16-time world champion will fight in WWE for the last time at WWE WrestleMania 36.

According to many, John Cena will lose to The Fiend at WWE WrestleMania 36 which will save Bray Wyatt’s character. John Cena’s loss will also solidify Bray Wyatt as one of the biggest wrestlers in WWE. However, if Bray Wyatt loses, everything WWE did for the past two years will be for nothing. Some say that The Fiend represents strength and if he keeps losing in every PPV, then it will destroy his demonic persona.

WWE SmackDown: John Cena teases retirement

After a year, John Cena returned to the WWE ring to a raucous response. He said he is really honoured to be in the WWE ring again and promised that he will always be called a WWE superstar. Talking about WWE WrestleMania 36, John Cena said that he shouldn't be a part of WrestleMania because he hasn’t earned the spot. John Cena ended his speech by saying, “this wasn't goodbye forever, just goodbye for now.”

It looked like John Cena was giving a retirement speech and fans won’t be able to see him wrestle again. John Cena left the ring and as he was about to say his last goodbye, The Fiend appeared from behind and pointed to the WrestleMania 36 sign. In response, Cena tipped his hat to accept "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt’s challenge.

John Cena’s last WWE WrestleMania appearance

John Cena’s last appearance was almost a year ago at WrestleMania 35 where he interrupted Elias' concert in his Dr. of Thuganomics persona. During the segment, he insulted Elias with his rap and joked about turning heel. He then performed his finisher on Elias but called it by its original name, the F-U.

