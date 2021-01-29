John Cena To Release New Book, Publicly Reveals Cover And Pre-order Details In New Look

This week, John Cena announced his new book, also sharing the cover with his fans on Twitter. The book, titled "BE A WORK IN PROGRESS: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self", will focus on what Cena has to say, described as a 'pick me up readers will turn to again and again to reap the benefit of Cena’s values'. Cena, known for his unfiltered and candid presence on social media, will look to entertain readers through his upcoming book.

John Cena new book announced, pre-orders started

A daily affirmation to be the best version of ourselves. From my Twitter account to the world. BE A WORK IN PROGRESS: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self is available on 4.6.21.

Learn more & preorder a copy here: https://t.co/q1t2cejcGZ pic.twitter.com/PCSLzhnZd1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 28, 2021

As per the link shared by Cena, 'BE A WORK IN PROGRESS: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self' will be available for $24 USD (INR 1750.99) in Hardcover. Prices for the ebook and audiobook are yet to be revealed. Per the site, the audiobook is supposed to be around 360 minutes.

The book, supposed to be filled with Cena's 'favourite words of wisdom on the benefits of being bold and open-minded, embracing discomfort, and making the most of every opportunity', is listed under personal growth, inspiration and motivation along with humour.

The book will also contain illustrations by Valeria Petrone.

John Cena book cover

The cover of Cena's new book opts for a bright and colourful approach, meant to invite people to read Cena's work. The cover features a soft pastel blue sky, over which 'Be a Work In' is written. The 'O' in work, however, has been changed into a bright yellow lightbulb – which also resembles as a parachute.

John Cena book release date

The 16-time World Champion will release his book on April 6, 2021. As per the details shared by the 43-year-old star, the book will available on multiple online and offline platforms.

John Cena haircut

Along with his soon-to-be-released book, Cena's new look has also caught fans' attention this week. The actor sported a new hairstyle for a commercial for Experian, which was to promote the company's app. The commercial has Cena break into a brainwashing facility, where a scientist is convincing credit score checkers that they should use another app.

(Image credits: AP, John Cena Twitter)