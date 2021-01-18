James Gunn Shares 'Peacemaker' Series Starring John Cena Has Started Filming

Peacemaker stars John Cena as he plays the titular role, reprising his The Suicide Squad character. It is an upcoming series in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). James Gunn has penned down the project and will also direct a few episodes. Following its announcement in September 2020, the show has now started filming.

Peacemaker starring John Cena begins filming with James Gunn

James Gunn is quite active on his social media handles providing updates on his work to his fans. The filmmaker recently revealed that he has started shooting for the Peacemaker series. He also disclosed how the show came to fruition.

Gunn wrote that he began writing a television series for fun while in quarantine. He mentioned that it was between Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 drafts and cutting DC’s The Suicide Squad. James Gunn stated that he wrote Peacemaker season 1 in around eight weeks and now is on the first day of shooting it. The director is seen wearing a Peacemaker t-shirt which has John Cena surrounded by flowers and a dove with bloodstains. Check out his tweet below.

5 months ago, while quarantining, I started writing a TV series, mostly for fun, in-between Guardians drafts & cutting #TheSuicideSquad. I wrote the 1st season of #Peacemaker in 8 weeks. & now, here I am, on the 1st day of shooting. Life is surreal. Let’s go (& go safely!) ❤️☮️🕊 pic.twitter.com/dAyAJmwYVB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 15, 2021

Peacemaker will be an eight-episode series on HBO Max. It is said to explore the origins of John Cena’s character, a guy who believes in peace at any cost – no matter how many people he must kill to get it. The series also features Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chris Conrad, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, and Christopher Heyerdahl. OtherThe Suicide Squad cast and characters might also appear in a cameo role in the spinoff show.

The show is bankrolled by HBO Max. Plot details are under wraps, but it is said that the show will dive into the roots of Christopher Smith's incarnation of Peacemaker. James Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with John Cena as co-executive producer. It is expected to arrive in late 2021 or early 2022.

