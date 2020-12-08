John Cena Says He "almost Puked" While Filming A Complicated Scene In 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by James Gunn, it has an ensemble cast including John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker. The action flick is said to have many hardcore scenes and now Cena revealed about a shot in which he almost threw up.

John Cena almost threw up filming a scene in 'The Suicide Squad'

WarnerMedia recently held a panel at Brazil’s virtual CCXP convention and The Suicide Squad presentation also took place. During the event, John Cena recalled shooting a sequence that almost made him throw up. He said that there was a day where they shot on a rooftop, where everyone was eating. The actor mentioned that he had to eat an empanada and took it upon himself to try to eat the entire empanada in a seamless take thinking that it will look great. But it was also a “complicated shot” for James Gunn. He stated that they got it right after he had 31 empanadas.

The director questioned if John Cena threw up that night. He replied that he thinks 32 would have been the “heave-ho,” but he was able to like “penguin waddle out” of there and just relax and unbutton his suit. The actor expressed concern that people are going to see the movie and nobody will care for the scene. He urged them to remember the empanadas.

John Cena also provided detail on what the fans could expect from the film. He said that The Suicide Squad would be quite graphic. The actor stated that it will be going to make the viewers 'soil their pants', so they should bring a change. He asserted it is because they are not ready for it.

John Cena will be making his debut in the DCEU as Peacemaker. He is a ruthless killer who believes in achieving peace at any cost. Even before The Suicide Squad releases, the wrestler turned actor has bagged another project as he will reprise his character in an HBO Max Peacemaker series created by James Gunn. The show is said to explore Cena’s origin as Christopher Smith. It is currently in the production stage.

The Suicide Squad plot is kept under wraps by the makers. Its cast includes Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackheart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. The movie is currently scheduled to release on August 6, 2020, in theatres and on HBO Max in the US.

Promo Image Source: CCXP Event

