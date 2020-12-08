John Cena Shares Ranveer Singh's Pic, Best-bud Arjun Kapoor Showers Praises On Post

American professional wrestler and actor John Cena has been an admirer of Bollywood for quite a while now. John Cena's Instagram bio states that he shares posts without any caption. And it's true. He does share pics without adding any captions to them, so each of his posts is open to interpretation for the viewers. Recently he shared a picture of Ranveer Singh from his Gully Boy days. In the post, Ranveer is seen with a fan, who is wearing a mask that reads "Apna Time Aega."

John Cena's Instagram post on Ranveer Singh

John Cena's latest pic of Ranveer Singh that he shared on his social media has started a conversation amongst the fans about why Cena posted a pic of Ranveer in the first place. The comment section is flooded with many sorts of responses. However, Bollywood actor and Ranveer's friend Arjun Kapoor hailed praises for Ranveer in the post. He wrote "Baba Baba Baba" to John Cena's post of Ranveer. Ranveer is often called "Baba" by his friends and even the paparazzi. However, this is not the first time that Joh Cena shared a pic of Ranveer. He had earlier shared Ranveer Singh's pic back in March 2020, when his movie was set to be India's official entry for the Oscars 2020. John Cena had earlier shared some posts on Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan as well.

Image credits: John Cena Instagram

According to a report by Quint, Ranveer had even replied to Arjun's post, by writing "Kuch Bhi." However, the comment can't be seen currently. Ranveer and Arjun are often considered as one of the best buddies in the Bollywood industry. They often share posts on each other and even comment on each other's social media. Talking about the warmth that Arjun and Ranveer share with each other, the Gunday actor Arjun had mentioned in an interview with mid-day a few months ago, where he stated that "Ranveer still crashes while his dubbing, sends him long voice messages after watching his songs, and also kisses him on cheeks". He added that their bond remains unaffected with time and they have been consistently warm with each other ever since the start of their friendship.

