John Cena's Ugly Feud In 2002 Against Carlito Makes Fans Nostalgic; Watch Video

John Cena has shared some of the most intense rivalries in the history of WWE, during his run as a WWE or a World Heavyweight champion. The 16-time champion has buried down a lot of names to reach heights of success. No wonder, Cena has been victorious most of the time. But in his prime, he shared a heated storyline with Carlito, who was always considered to be an underdog in WWE. But, to everyone's surprise, Carlito notched up a sensational victory on his WWE debut against John Cena and made the storyline interesting throughout.

WWE: Throwback to the rivalry between John Cena and Carlito

John Cena was the United States Champion of WWE when Carlito made his debut in 2002. No one even knew who Carlito was, but the Puerto Rican wrestler had bigger plans in his mind. He went for a WWE veteran like John Cena on his debut and disappoint his well-wishers. Being a WWE fight, Carlito clearly used a lot of dirty techniques but by the end of the night, he had a victory against United States Champion John Cena.

United States Champion John Cena deliberately accepted the challenge against Carlito and gave him a taste of his Attitude Adjustment. But, Carlito’s determination was too strong to be broken. He managed to survive John Cena’s deadly moves and when the referee got indulged into a conversation with Cena, Carlito made full use of it. He applied some cheap shots over the United States Champion and sealed his victory for the night.

WWE: John Cena's WWE status

Cena has been confirmed by the WWE to make a special appearance on WWE Smackdown on February 28, 2020. The former world champion has parted his ways with WWE as a full-time performer a long time back. However, John Cena is expected to appear in the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Currently, Cena is focussed upon his acting career and he is okay to stop wrestling at this point of time.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of WWE)