WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details: Goldberg To Make A Return And Announce 'Who's Next'

In this week’s WWE SmackDown, fans will see the much-awaited return of former WWE Universal champion Goldberg. Not only Goldberg, but also Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt are scheduled to return to the blue ring after their Royal Rumble match. The Miz and John Morrison will also bring back the 'The Dirt Sheet'.

Major matches/segments scheduled to happen on this week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown: Goldberg to announce ‘who’s next’

The former Universal Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is scheduled to make his much-awaited return in this week's episode. Fans can't wait to see ‘Who’s Next’ in Goldberg’s list. Many believe that the Goldberg may choose either Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt as his next rival. However, some also say that Goldberg can call out The Undertaker for a re-match at WWE Super ShowDown. Last year, in the same PPV, The Phenom defeated Goldberg.

Also Read l Goldberg to make his return on WWE SmackDown, may announce next opponent

WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan set to appear

After an intense strap match at Royal Rumble, both Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan are scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown. Many believe that the storyline between the two finished at Royal Rumble and this week, they may start a new storyline. Some also believe that The Fiend can attack Goldberg, starting a new storyline.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns and Usos win; Strowman becomes new IC Champion

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Preview: Shinsuke Nakamura to defend his IC title against Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown will begin on February 08, 2020 at 5:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on SONY LIV app. Fans can also log in to WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l Kane rumoured to participate in upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020 after WWE Smackdown return