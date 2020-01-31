Bret Hart Diagnosed With A Common Form Of Skin Cancer Called Basal Cell Carcinoma

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart shocked the entire wrestling community by revealing that he has basal cell carcinoma disease (BCC). Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) is the most common form of skin cancer and it is disturbing to know that Bret Hart is currently suffering from it. The legendary WWE wrestler made the announcement on Instagram and shared a picture of himself. No wonder, the entire WWE fan base is shocked. They are wishing for Hart's speedy recovery.

Also Read | Goldberg Responds To Criticism Which Hints At Him Ending Bret Hart's Career

WWE: Bret Hart opens up about his skin cancer on Instagram

Bret Hart posted a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it, “Goal for 2020 and beyond: wear more sunscreen! Basal cell carcinoma removal scheduled soon. Another opportunity to remind everyone to look after your health and #getchecked.” Take a look at his Instagram post.

Also Read | Bayley Wants To Face WWE Legend Lita In 'dream' Showdown, Calls Her An Inspiration

According to studies conducted by Skincancer.org, basal cell carcinoma (BCC) grows slowly. Thus, early detection and treatment can cure it. It is very rare when BCC becomes a life-threatening disease. However, Bret Hart wants everyone to stay alert about the disease. BCC appears like a tiny “pearly” bump. It may look like a flesh coloured mole or a pimple that may not go away. BCC generally happens on those skin tissues that receive too much sunlight or Ultraviolet rays (UV rays).

Also Read | Booker T Announces His Return To The Ring On Twitter, Will Appear At A ROW Event Soon

Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels from WWE Survivor Series 1993: Take a look

Also Read | MVP Calls Time On Career After WWE RAW Fight Against Rey Mysterio

Also Read | Brock Lesnar To Fight In WWE Super Showdown In Saudi Arabia: Report

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Bret Hart and WWE.com)