Oscars 2020: WWE's Parody Posters On Academy Award Winners Leaves Twitterati In Splits

The Oscars 2020 was held on Monday and movies like Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joker dominated the Academy Awards. To pay respects to these Oscar-winning and nominated movies, WWE shared some parody posters on their social media websites. The parody posters featured WWE superstars posing as the actors.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team champion Asuka featured in the parody poster of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. According to the poster, the name of the movie was ‘Asuka’ and was written by Kairi Sane. Fans can see WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks featuring in another Oscars 2020 parody poster titled ‘The Irish Man’.

In the parody poster of Oscars 2020 nominated ‘Wedding Story’, Lana and Bobby Lashley replaced Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. WWE shared many other parody posters which featured WWE superstars like Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor and others.

Fans loved the Oscars 2020 parody posters and praised the officials who worked on it. Some fans even made their own WWE parody posters and posted it online. In one of the fan-made posters, Becky Lynch can be seen with The Miz in the sixth part of The Marine.

Here's how fans reacted:

🥳🥳You really should have taken this poster from us too, for irony's sake🥳🥳 - KHhttps://t.co/mpU199iDa9 — It's Not Disney. It's Disney Prime Video. (@GetDisneyPrime) February 9, 2020

That Asuka movie plot best describes her post Wrestlemania 34 to now, it's pretty sad. pic.twitter.com/38tmNKHAGK — Nicolas Winstead Art (@nicwinsteadart) February 9, 2020

vince McMahon aka Black Mask💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/lgjjX5Kuk2 — jacob m walker 🎮 (@flatmack88) February 9, 2020

