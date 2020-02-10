The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Oscars 2020: WWE's Parody Posters On Academy Award Winners Leaves Twitterati In Splits

WWE News

Fans can see WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks featuring in another Oscars 2020 parody poster titled ‘The Irish Man’.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Oscars 2020

The Oscars 2020 was held on Monday and movies like Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joker dominated the Academy Awards. To pay respects to these Oscar-winning and nominated movies, WWE shared some parody posters on their social media websites. The parody posters featured WWE superstars posing as the actors.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team champion Asuka featured in the parody poster of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. According to the poster, the name of the movie was ‘Asuka’ and was written by Kairi Sane. Fans can see WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks featuring in another Oscars 2020 parody poster titled ‘The Irish Man’.

In the parody poster of Oscars 2020 nominated ‘Wedding Story’, Lana and Bobby Lashley replaced Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. WWE shared many other parody posters which featured WWE superstars like Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor and others.

Also Read l Oscars 2020: This is why Eminem missed showing up at the Academy Awards 18 years ago

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

Fans loved the Oscars 2020 parody posters and praised the officials who worked on it. Some fans even made their own WWE parody posters and posted it online. In one of the fan-made posters, Becky Lynch can be seen with The Miz in the sixth part of The Marine.

Also Read l Oscars 2020: Eminem surprises fans with 'Lose Yourself' performance from '8 Mile'

Here's how fans reacted:

Also Read l  Oscars 2020: THIS is how Bong Joon Ho plans to celebrate South Korea's first Oscar win

Also Read l Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish honours Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas in the Memoriam segment

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
LALU SPEAKS ON SC'S DECISION
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
BRAD PITT AND LEONARDO'S HUG
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK