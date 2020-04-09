WWE NXT Results: Johnny Gargano Vs Tommaso Ciampa Fight Ended By Candice LeRae's Entry

The latest WWE NXT match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa was an hour-long, anything goes match filmed in a dark and empty arena. Both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa pushed their bodies to the limit as they destroyed each other all over the building. The duo used everything they saw against each other, which included tables, chairs, a fire extinguisher, ropes and a variety of other objects. According to many, this match had everything they wanted from the last Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa and then some. However, some criticised Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa for being an hour long.

WWE NXT results - Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa: Gargano defeats Ciampa

Johnny Gargano entered the building with wife Candice LeRae in a silver SUV wearing a modified DIY shirt. Johnny Gargano then made his way to the ring. Triple H welcomed the two superstars and reminded them that this will be the end to the Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa feud in WWE NXT. Triple H asserted that he doesn’t care what happens, but when it is done, it is done. The Game then tossed a chair in the ring, and said, “When I walk out the door, it’s on.”

After Triple H left the ring, the bell rang and the match started. Ciampa kicked the chair away and Gargano and Ciampa began trading blows. The duo then started going back-and-forth and even trapped each other in submission moves a number of times. The match turned brutal after Gargano punched Ciampa’s face and attacked him with a trash can. As the match went on, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa fought each other in various parts of the WWE Performance Center. They fought in the gym, production room and then moved to the outside parking lot.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa then climbed on top of a WWE production truck where Tommaso Ciampa kicked Johnny Gargano, as the show went on a break. After returning from commercials, Ciampa was seen chasing Gargano who was running towards the ring. Tommaso Ciampa caught Johnny Gargano and the two began fighting in the ring. Candice LeRae entered and interfered by kicking Johnny Gargano between the legs. She then delivered a low bow to Tommaso Ciampa, before revealing that Gargano was wearing a cup. Gargano hit Ciampa with a Pedigree and screamed ‘you lose’. He then delivered a Fairytale Ending and won the match.

