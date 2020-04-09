WWE NXT Results: Gargano Defeats Ciampa, Shirai Earns Chance To Face Charlotte Flair

This week’s WWE NXT episode was short as it featured only three matches. Fans saw Tommaso Ciampa face Johnny Gargano one last time at the WWE NXT in an empty building match before one of them moves to the main roster. The night also saw Lo Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Dakota Kai facing each other in a Fatal-Five-Way Ladder match. The winner of the match earned an opportunity to face NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the future. Indus Sher also made in-ring debut as they faced Ever-Rise. In the end, Finn Balor appeared on the screen as he warned his current rival and NXT UK superstar WALTER.

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Dakota Kai wins, Keith Lee retains his North American title: WWE News

WWE NXT Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Results: Lo Shirai won the No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match

From the start, Tegan Nox targeted her long-time friend turned rival Dakota Kai and the two started their own brawl. Chelsea Green injured her ankle, leaving Shirai and Candice LeRae alone in the ring. Lo Shirai raked the eyes of Candice LeRae, knocking her down in the process. She then grabbed the hanging briefcase and won the match.

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Ciampa vs Gargano announced; unknown Indian wrestlers attack Matt Riddle

WWE NXT Results: Johnny Gargano defeats Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H entered the ring and reminded both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa that this is the end of their WWE NXT feud. The match started and Johnny Gargano started targeting Tommaso Ciampa’s knee. Candice LeRae interfered and kicked her husband Johnny Gargano between the legs. Candice LeRae then delivered a low bow to Tommaso Ciampa, before revealing that Gargano was wearing a cup. Gargano hit Ciampa win a Pedigree and won the match.

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Gargano vs Ciampa feud continues; Charlotte confronts Ripley: WWE News

WWE NXT Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Results: Lo Shirai won the No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match

WWE NXT Results: Indus Sher defeats Ever-Rise

WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor Sends a Message to NXT UK’s WALTER

WWE NXT Results: Johnny Gargano defeats Tommaso Ciampa

WWE NXT Results: Candice LeRae returns

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Roderick Strong defeats Velveteen Dream; Dakota Kai defeats Tegan Nox: WWE News