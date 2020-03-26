The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WWE NXT Results: Ciampa Vs Gargano Announced; Unknown Indian Wrestlers Attack Matt Riddle

WWE News

WWE NXT results and highlights: In the recent episode of WWE NXT, fans saw Triple H make Ciampa vs Gargano official in front of the two superstars.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE NXT results

In the recent episode of WWE NXT, fans saw Triple H make Ciampa vs Gargano official in front of the two superstars. Matt Riddle faced Roderick Strong in a singles match and was attacked by two unknown Indian wrestlers afterwards. Candice LeRae and Kayden Carter clashed to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match.

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee brawled with rivals Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic. Making his NXT re-debut, Tyler Breeze went up against Austin Theory in a singles match. Io Shirai also faced Aliyah to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match. Cameron Grimes, on the other hand, faced Tony Nese in another singles match.

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: Gargano vs Ciampa feud continues; Charlotte confronts Ripley

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments happened this week

WWE NXT results: Triple H announced Ciampa vs Gargano will take place in two weeks

Triple H called Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano to the ring and ordered them to not brawl backstage. Triple H said that he is going to end the story between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano once in for all. Triple H announced that the two superstars will face each other in an empty arena and the one who leaves the arena first will win the match. The match is scheduled to take place in two weeks.

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: Ciampa vs Gargano: Ciampa warns Gargano; Velveteen Dream defeats Roderick Strong

WWE NXT results: Matt Riddle defeats Roderick Strong, gets attacked by unknown Indian wrestlers

Roderick Strong did everything he could to dominate from the start, but The Original Bro put him away every single time. In the later part of the match, Matt Riddle delivered the BroDerek to Roderick Strong to win. After the match, two unknown Indian wrestlers entered the ring and attacked Riddle. Malcolm Bivens appeared and claimed that the two wrestlers are going to be NXT Tag-Team champions in the future.

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: Ciampa vs Gargano: Johnny Gargano betrays Tommaso Ciampa, costs him WWE NXT championship: WWE News

WWE NXT results: Other matches/segments happened this week

  • WWE NXT results: Tyler Breeze defeats Austin Theory
  • WWE NXT results: Killian Dain defeats Tehuti Miles
  • WWE NXT results: Cameron Grimes defeats Tony Nese
  • WWE NXT results: Keith Lee, Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic confront each other
  • WWE NXT results: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeat Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink
  • WWE NXT results: Candice LeRae defeats Kayden Carter to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match
  • WWE NXT results: Io Shirai defeats Aliyah to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: Ciampa vs Gargano: Ciampa and Cole sign contract, Riddle, Dunne win Rhodes Classic: WWE News

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES