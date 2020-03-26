WWE NXT Results: Ciampa Vs Gargano Announced; Unknown Indian Wrestlers Attack Matt Riddle

In the recent episode of WWE NXT, fans saw Triple H make Ciampa vs Gargano official in front of the two superstars. Matt Riddle faced Roderick Strong in a singles match and was attacked by two unknown Indian wrestlers afterwards. Candice LeRae and Kayden Carter clashed to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match.

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee brawled with rivals Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic. Making his NXT re-debut, Tyler Breeze went up against Austin Theory in a singles match. Io Shirai also faced Aliyah to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match. Cameron Grimes, on the other hand, faced Tony Nese in another singles match.

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments happened this week

WWE NXT results: Triple H announced Ciampa vs Gargano will take place in two weeks

Triple H called Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano to the ring and ordered them to not brawl backstage. Triple H said that he is going to end the story between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano once in for all. Triple H announced that the two superstars will face each other in an empty arena and the one who leaves the arena first will win the match. The match is scheduled to take place in two weeks.

WWE NXT results: Matt Riddle defeats Roderick Strong, gets attacked by unknown Indian wrestlers

Roderick Strong did everything he could to dominate from the start, but The Original Bro put him away every single time. In the later part of the match, Matt Riddle delivered the BroDerek to Roderick Strong to win. After the match, two unknown Indian wrestlers entered the ring and attacked Riddle. Malcolm Bivens appeared and claimed that the two wrestlers are going to be NXT Tag-Team champions in the future.

WWE NXT results: Other matches/segments happened this week

WWE NXT results: Tyler Breeze defeats Austin Theory

WWE NXT results: Killian Dain defeats Tehuti Miles

WWE NXT results: Cameron Grimes defeats Tony Nese

WWE NXT results: Keith Lee, Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic confront each other

WWE NXT results: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeat Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

WWE NXT results: Candice LeRae defeats Kayden Carter to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

WWE NXT results: Io Shirai defeats Aliyah to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

