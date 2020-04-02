WWE NXT Results: Dakota Kai Wins, Keith Lee Retains His North American Title

On WWE NXT, fans saw Keith Lee defend his WWE NXT North American Championship against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest in a Triple-Threat match. Dakota Kai, Aliyah, Deonna Purrazzo and Xia Li faced each other in a Gauntlet Match for the entry in NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match. The winner will face five other superstars next week to become the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship. The feud between The Velveteen Dream and The Undisputed ERA also took the next step as The Velveteen Dream took on ERA member Bobby Fish.

WWE NXT results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT results: The Velveteen Dream defeats Bobby Fish

The show opened with an action-packed match between The Velveteen Dream and Bobby Fish. From the start, Velveteen Dream dominated as he delivered a series of strikes to Bobby Fish. He went on to deliver the Purple Rainmaker, but Fish dodged and rolled out of the ring. Bobby Fish then took control for a few minutes, but Velveteen Dream seemingly wouldn't go down without a fight. Velveteen Dream then delivered his finishing move to pick up the win.

WWE NXT results: NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defeats Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest

Fans anticipated that it would a very physical main-event as all the three superstars are powerhouses. However, during the match, the trio surprised everyone with some high-flying moves. Every superstar got a chance to shine and the match was filled with some memorable moments. At one point, Keith Lee used Priest's body as a weapon to beat down Dijakovic. In another instance, Dijakovic was able to pick up Keith Lee and deliver his finishing move. Despite that, Keith Lee won the match by pinning Dijakovic for the win.

WWE NXT results: Other matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT results: Dexter Lumis def. Jake Atlas

WWE NXT results: Dakota Kai won a Second Chance Gauntlet Match for entry in the NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match

WWE NXT results: Kushida def. Joaquin Wilde

WWE NXT results: Joaquin Wilde abducted by masked men

