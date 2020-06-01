Kane Lauds His Iconic 'mythological' Storyline With The Undertaker That Marked His Debut

Glenn Thomas Jacobs, also known as Kane, made his WWE debut at the 1997 Bad Blood PPV. He appeared in the ring right after Undertaker faced Shawn Michaels in a Hell in a Cell match. He picked up Undertaker and attacked him with the Tombstone. The next six months saw Kane go up against the best in the company.

The current Mayor of Knox County recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where he revealed the ‘first six months of his WWE career was the best storyline WWE has ever done’. Kane was introduced at The Undertaker’s half-brother who was scarred by fire. Fans loved the storyline so much that they ranked Undertaker vs Kane feud as one of the best feuds in WWE.

Kane revealed that he considers his feud with the Undertaker as the most epic storytelling in WWE. He recalled that every night was different and they pushed the boundaries back then. He added that his feud with The Undertaker was almost mythical in proportion.

“Everything seemed to work, we had all these different pieces. One reason I called it epic storytelling was because the feud was like mythology. You had these two large and alive characters with this huge backstory and all these different things, so, it was awesome,” said Glenn Jacobs (Kane).

Kane's recent WWE appearances

After a long absence, Kane made his return on the September 16, 2019 edition of WWE RAW. This time he returned as Glenn Jacobs, Mayor of Knox County. During the episode, he used his power as mayor and won the WWE 24/7 Championship against R-Truth. However, later in the day, he dropped the title back to Truth and went on to make a cameo in the main event. Jacobs was seen in his Kane persona and saved then Universal Champion Seth Rollins from former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, and The O.C. However, he was attacked by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and was out of action for months.

He later appeared in a WWE SmackDown episode before Royal Rumble 2020 where he helped his Hell-NO partner Daniel Bryan in taking down The Fiend. He has not appeared in WWE since. There is some speculation that Kane has retired from WWE and is focusing on his political career after becoming the Mayor of Knox County.

