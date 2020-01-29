The Undertaker, Kane And Others Were Surprisingly Backstage At Royal Rumble 2020

Many believed that they will see The Brothers Of Destruction together again in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2020. Unfortunately for fans, that didn’t happen as neither Kane nor The Undertaker appeared during the match. However, Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. reported that both The Undertaker and Kane were present backstage during the Royal Rumble PPV. Not just them, other wrestlers like The Big Show, Rhea Ripley, Ruby Riott, Ember Moon, Nia Jax and Xavier Woods were also present backstage.

Also Read l WWE: Kane reacts to The Undertaker's comments on Stone Cold's 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

However, reports also revealed that Kane and Undertaker were not in their character. They were backstage to boost the morale of other wrestlers. Some said that the legends were seen advising the wrestlers and spent a lot of time with WWE COO Triple H and WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Many also revealed that Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared backstage to congratulate her daughter Charlotte Flair for winning the Women’s Royal Rumble and her boyfriend Andrade for retaining the US championship.

Also Read l Kane reveals pressure of being The Undertaker's brother on WWE

So Proud Of My Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Winning The 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble! Congratulations To The @WWE And The Great Men And Women Athletes That Participated In The Tremendous Event Last Night. Much Respect To All Of You! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/FTRi6T3oJ2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 27, 2020

Also Read l WWE: Kane wants to return alongside The Undertaker in WWE as the 'Brothers of Destruction'

The Undertaker talks about his WWE debut

The Undertaker recently appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's talk show - The Broken Skull Sessions. It is a show where he was not in character. During the interview, the two WWE legends talked about their WWE career and the many memorable moments that they shared. While remembering his WWE debut, The Undertaker revealed an interesting anecdote. He said that they used to have a segment which included one big egg. He added that he used to get ‘stomach aches’ just thinking about that egg. He thought that the company will force him to debut as an 'Egg-Man'. However, that didn’t happen and The Undertaker made his debut in the 1990 Survivor Series.

Also Read l WWE: The Undertaker talks about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon; calls him an ‘Awesome Leader’